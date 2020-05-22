Kristen Bell reveals her 5-year-old daughter still wears diapers – applauds critics

Kristen Bell was in an episode of #momsplaining where she had a discussion about potty training. The Frozen actress revealed that her 5-year-old daughter was still in diapers, but it's not what you think.

According to Kristen, the child only wears diapers at night, which is perfectly understandable considering that each child is different. Also, it can be difficult for children to sign up to wake up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom.

Almost immediately after its release, the snippet went viral and mom-shamers took aim. While some embarrassed the actress for allowing her 5-year-old daughter, others felt that she shouldn't have spoken publicly about it.

One person tweeted: ‘Why @KristenBell Relate this humiliating fact about your child, along with identifying details like his name? Delta may not know about this yet, but it will: In the midst of a pandemic during her delicate formative years, her mother told the world that she was still in diapers. "

I also don't think it's humiliating if your child wears diapers late. Everyone is different. My 5 year old daughter wouldn't be embarrassed even if she wore diapers during the day! She is foolish and confident and sees nothing about her beautiful unique self for which to apologize. Xo – Kristen Bell (@KristenBell) May 22, 2020

To which Bell replied: I also don't think it's humiliating if your child wears diapers late. Everyone is different. My 5 year old daughter wouldn't be embarrassed even if she wore diapers during the day! She is confident and silly, and sees nothing about her beautiful, unique being, something to apologize for. Xo ".

Someone else wrote: Oh Oh yes! Poor baby, maybe he's in trouble, but now the world knows he's still wearing diapers at 5 1/2, thanks mom. "

While this person said, "The girl is simply too old to wear diapers unless there is something medically wrong with her."

Kristen added: "Okay, I promise. The article was looking for sensations, and everyone fell in love with him as they do so often. They put aside that he only wears diapers at night, which is quite normal for a 5 year old girl. who has a tiny bladder and still can't take the 10 hour challenge 🙂 ".

Ad

Do you think it was inappropriate for Kristen to share the information?



Post views:

one