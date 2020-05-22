Kristen Bell opens up about struggles to convince five-year-old daughter to give up diapers

WENN

Dax Shepard's wife makes the confession when she talks to fellow actresses Maya Rudolph and Casey Wilson in the latest episode of her digital series & # 39; Momsplaining with Kristen Bell & # 39 ;.

Married actors Kristen bell and Dax Shepard They still have to successfully train their five-year-old daughter to the bathroom.

Kristen reveals that they had great success in transitioning from their oldest daughter, Lincoln, when she was still a young child, so they never expected to face a fight like that the second time.

"My oldest daughter at 21 months, we simply suggested that she use the bathroom in the other room and (she) never use another diaper beyond that," said theFrozen (2013)"Star said in the last episode of her digital series" Momsplaining with Kristen Bell, "in which she welcomed other actresses. Maya Rudolph and Casey Wilson as guests

"We were lying in bed laughing about this, my husband and I, like, 'Why is everyone doing such a big deal with this potty training? It's so easy. Just tell the kid to use the toilet & # 39; ".

However, Kristen confesses that things have not been so simple with the young Delta, and they have not yet been able to convince her to abandon the diapers completely.

"Currently, my youngest son is five and a half years old, still in diapers," he shared.

"He's a real relative, isn't he?" Maya, a mother of four children, replied, when Kristen agreed, "Yes, because every child is very different."