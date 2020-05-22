Kristen Bell defends daughter Delta from humiliating diaper comments

Kristen bell he's dealing with the mum shamers out there.
On Friday Frozen Star responded to the reaction she had received on Twitter after revealing that she and Dax Shepard5 year old daughter Delta wear diapers at night in #Momsplaining. After the episode aired, a Twitter user found the topic "humiliating,quot; for the couple's youngest son and criticized his decision to advertise it.
"Why would @KristenBell relate this humiliating fact about her son, along with identifying details like his name?" the fan wrote. "Delta may not know about this yet, but it will: In the midst of a pandemic during its delicate formative years, its mother told the world that it was still in its infancy."
In defense of her daughter, the mother of two tweeted, "I also don't think it's humiliating if her son wears diapers late. They are all different. My 5-year-old daughter wouldn't be embarrassed even if she wore diapers during the day! Confident and silly, and he doesn't see anything about his beautiful unique being, something to apologize for. Xo. "
But, this was not the last of their exchange. Watching the Veronica Mars The user replied: "My concern was mainly to reveal this private information about a child to the world given its reach and fame; diapers at night can be normal for a five-year-old girl and perhaps she grows up to be whatever,quot;, wrote in a tweet.
The tweet was followed by another, saying, "I just know I was aware enough at 5.5 not to want that information without my express permission, and my mom was not famous or covered in the news. So I hope Delta agreed that it could reveal his private body information on the world stage. "
Awaiting Bell's response, the Twitter user also shared the star's Instagram post that featured a photo of her older daughter's "opinion essay,quot; Lincoln he had written it, which negatively characterizes the way his famous mother communicates with her.
Accompanying the screenshot was the message, "Is this also about Delta? Because I might have had typical first-degree complaints about my mother, but she never treated me in such a way that it would have occurred to me to describe her like that. I hope Delta is good and good, but I wonder if there is cause for concern. "
Matt Baron / Shutterstock
the Forgetting Sarah Marshall Star replied, "And the op-ed is my 7-year-old son, who is playful and opinionated, strong and vibrant, and I encourage her to talk when she doesn't like something, and I'm proud of her for telling me that she's upset with me! I want her to feel comfortable talking, always. "
Then he added: "But he also apologized for what he wrote later and we both laughed about it and I told him that even when he has an unpleasant opinion, I am proud that he said it; it was actually a well-structured argument (although it was written during a tantrum!) Xoxo all love. "
Seeing where Bell came from, the Twitter user shared that her parents had similarly educated her and advised her to be careful when talking to her daughters.
Happy to find common ground, Bell wrote: "Your parents sound lovely, they have shown that they raised a sensitive and vocal woman who is confident and I hope to have the same luck 🙂 I assure you that when she wrote this she was using her voice to bring out her frustrations I totally support, being at school at home is not his thing. "
%MINIFYHTMLf2e5299814598ee74b1b8029d0047d4f14%%MINIFYHTMLf2e5299814598ee74b1b8029d0047d4f15%