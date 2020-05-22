Kristen Bell defends daughter Delta from humiliating diaper comments

Kristen bell he's dealing with the mum shamers out there.

On Friday Frozen Star responded to the reaction she had received on Twitter after revealing that she and Dax Shepard5 year old daughter Delta wear diapers at night in #Momsplaining. After the episode aired, a Twitter user found the topic "humiliating,quot; for the couple's youngest son and criticized his decision to advertise it.

"Why would @KristenBell relate this humiliating fact about her son, along with identifying details like his name?" the fan wrote. "Delta may not know about this yet, but it will: In the midst of a pandemic during its delicate formative years, its mother told the world that it was still in its infancy."

In defense of her daughter, the mother of two tweeted, "I also don't think it's humiliating if her son wears diapers late. They are all different. My 5-year-old daughter wouldn't be embarrassed even if she wore diapers during the day! Confident and silly, and he doesn't see anything about his beautiful unique being, something to apologize for. Xo. "