Khloe Kardashian updates us on her location in an uncommitted IG post

It's safe to say that Khloe Kardashian has had a great month, but it seems like the reality star still doesn't care.

Just over a week ago, Khloe had to become defensive when the rumor mill revealed a story about her alleged pregnancy of baby Papi Tristan Thompson. She also had to fight another accusation related to Tristan, in which he allegedly impregnated another woman a few years ago.

Coming back from all that drama, Khloe posted a photo on Gram Friday with a very interesting message.

"Location: under b **** is skiiiinnnnn," Khloe's title read along with an emoji kiss.

Despite Khloe's spicy caption, it seems that many were more shocked by Khloe's new look. He certainly had a glow on his skin, but others felt he was unrecognizable in the new photos he shared.

Interestingly, earlier on Friday, the woman who claimed to be Tristan's third baby mother, Kimberly Alexander, posted a side-by-side photo of her son and Tristan, in an attempt to help their claims.

He also had a message of his own, which we were able to capture before he deleted the photo and subs from his IG story.

Last week, Tristan and Khloe sent Alexander a cease and desist letter followed by a lawsuit filed by Tristan this week for defamation.

According to TMZHowever, Tristan connected with Alexander, yet it was years before she claimed, also years before her son was born and years before she began dating Khloe.

A source close to Tristan reportedly told the site that Tristan and Alexander were having an overnight affair sometime during their rookie season, which was in 2011-2012. However, Kimberly's son, whom she says she fathered, is around 4 or 5 years old. We will keep you informed of any updates, Roomies.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!