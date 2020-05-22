Katy Perry plans to hide after giving birth

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Daisies & # 39; You could take a break when the coronavirus block is over when you reveal your plan for another self-isolation once your baby is born.

Up News Info –

Katy PerryThe new album will be a "gift" for fans dancing on the streets after the coronavirus blockade, as she prepares to duck again like a mother.

%MINIFYHTML5bca7fbfef99340382b4a759c4ba30db11% %MINIFYHTML5bca7fbfef99340382b4a759c4ba30db11%

The new release for the "Roar" singer will be released in August 2020 and Katy admits that she is being very active right now because she plans to disappear a bit when she welcomes her first child this summer.

"Not everyone is up to the challenge of releasing a disc during a pandemic," he told the American series.Good morning america"Just before the breakfast concert summer concert series begins on Friday, May 22, 2020 from your garden.

"Some people say, 'I'll just relax for a second and wait for it to come out', but honestly, after my son comes, I'm going to go into my other version of quarantine and I'd like this album that I've I've been working for two years to go out and be a gift to the public, because I think everyone is going to dance on the street at some point when it's safe. "

Katy admits that she started working on the new album, the fifth, when she was in a dark place two years ago and feels that the project is a kind of rebirth.

"It's a record about resilience and finding a little light at the end of the tunnel, because I've been writing for the past two years and at the beginning of those two years … I was kind of clinically depressed and coming out of it and didn't know what my life was … and I really couldn't imagine living, to be completely honest, "he explained.

"And now, I feel like I have done the job and I am still doing it, emotionally, spiritually, physically, psychologically and now I have come to this light at the end of the tunnel … I am going to live and not only that, I am going to bring life to the world ".

Meanwhile, opening up about life at home with the fiancé Orlando Bloom During the closure, the pregnant singer of "Daisies" told Radio.Com.Live: "My friend said it better the other day. She said: 'Anyone who is prospering in week nine of quarantine is crazy psychopath & # 39 ;. "

"I am becoming Shrek, in terms of size, and Orlando is becoming Hulk"

%MINIFYHTML5bca7fbfef99340382b4a759c4ba30db12% %MINIFYHTML5bca7fbfef99340382b4a759c4ba30db12%

But not everything is fun and games. "It's real time, real to me. Feel all the feelings. I'm a planner. I'm a super planner. And in the past, I've been a perfectionist or bar control fanatic, and all perfectionist-cut-control fans. they're spiraling right now. And the planners are spiraling. So I'm spiraling a little bit, like, every day. But I also attribute that to the uncertainty of being pregnant for the first time and having a child. "