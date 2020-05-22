Kandi Burruss was on Ellen's show after the masked singer won

Kandi Burruss just won The Masked Singer, and it became a hugely popular topic online these days. Ellen Degeneres also invited her to her show, this time online.

Take a look at a teaser that Kandi shared on her social media account.

‘Today I will be at @theellenshow. Be sure to tune in! "Kandi was telling her fans the day before.

A follower said: Hombre Man, covid, we needed to see you walk through that stage of Ellen! Congratulations Kandi, "and someone else posted this message:" Why did I cry while singing in the river? "

Someone else wrote: Entonces So I cried again when you made your encore! I'm so happy for you! "And another follower said:" The epitome of a complete artist. Kandi you are everything and everywhere. Yes !! Keep shining and get that bag 💰 ’

Another commenter posted this message to Kandi, praising her: "I promise you are on my vision board for inspiration! GO KANDI !!!!! A beautiful and powerful black woman!"

One commenter wrote: "Congratulations Kandi, my favorite housewife from my favorite R / B singing group."

A follower said to the RHOA star: ‘You are a great inspiration for black women. I admire you very much, my sister Taurus. You push me to go harder and I even know you except in my head @kandi. "

Someone else posted this: "God knew young people needed this time at home as so many of us did❤❤ I know this time with my husband and babies it has done your heart and theirs good."

One fan said, "You are so amazing! I was delighted to see it was you on The Masked Singer and YOU WON 💯 Congratulations & # 39; & # 39 ;, and another follower posted this: & # 39; Our Queen ATL has redone even when she, hating @Kandi, still rises above all negatives … we are proud of you at ATL ❤️ @kandi #RHOA & # 39 ;.

Ad

The other day, Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, and Tami Roman were just a few of the people who went wild with excitement and congratulated Kandi.



Post views:

one