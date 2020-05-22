Kandi Burruss praises her night angel costume she wore on the masked singer – Check out some detailed photos

Kandi Burruss couldn't be happier after becoming the winner of The Masked Singer. She got excited about this on her social media account these days, and also made sure to praise the costume she was wearing as well.

‘I loved my #NightAngel costume! #TheMaskedSinger designers are so creative! If you were at @maskedsingerfox, what type of costume would you choose? What character would you be? "Kandi captioned her post.

One fan replied, "I wish I was some kind of icy black jaguar! Kandi you are everything !!! Congratulations."

A follower said, "I can't believe you and Patti Labelle thought that no one would recognize your voice," but you tried. "

One commenter posted: ‘I knew it was you all along! You killed him! Congratulations ".

Another follower seemed disappointed and said, 'It wasn't really great to know the whole time you were … Can you explain why you were the only one who revealed who they were if it was a secret … I didn't give it to the others contestants? An opportunity because I like you as an artist … congratulations but I wish you never published who you were.

Someone else jumped in the comments to say, "ok, I'm going to jump here and hope I'm correct." Isn't there a 3-hour time difference between ATL and West Coast? Maybe that's why it's said that there was a post spoiler. 🤔 Not here for a discussion. Correct me if I'm wrong.

The previous person pointed out: ‘You are not wrong. I literally sat down and started it and opened IG and its post was the first in my thread. He knew it was her all season, she had a very distinctive voice … but she spoiled who won. However, it is not the end of the world. "

Someone else congratulated Kandi and said, ‘Congratulations 🎉❤️ I knew it was you from day one. You have a different voice. It's something good. Never stay away from that. Do what you want girl and let that voice be heard. "

Ellen DeGeneres also invited Kandi to her show.



