Kandi Burruss became an inspiration for Kenya Moore's daughter Brooklyn Daly. Check out the sweet girl in this video!

Kenya Moore announced to her fans that Kandi Burruss became an inspiration to her miracle baby. Kenya shared a video on her social media account with sweet Brookie, and you can see it for yourself below.

Winning @kandi, winner of @maskedsingerfox, has inspired @thebrooklyndaly to audition for the baby version. She will be a baby pink plush. "Kenya captioned her post.

Someone said, "When the album comes out, I'll buy it!" And another follower posted this message: "You are a wonderful mother, she is all beautiful."

A follower said: ‘My morning could not have been better 😔❤️ !! Thanks Brooklyn ❤️ is (email protected) and smart, "and another commenter posted this message:" Girl! She is spreading the message to the people in the back. That is not a song that is church! "

A fan took over Brookie and said, "She's a little princess … a superstar in training like her mother," while another follower posted this: "When your parents are polite and handsome."

Someone else said this about Brookie: "She's going to sing Gone With The Fabulous Wind Soon," and a follower posted this: "This is the cutest thing … I want to hear the fabulous remix of Gone With the Wind."

An Instagram installer had an idea and said this to Kenya: ‘You should watch a video on how to maintain a contemporary home with a young child. I know Brooklyn doesn't care about anything in the world when she uses her new Crayola's on Mamas' walls, floors, and panoramic doors. "

Someone else said, "What about the wall? Who's drilling a hole in the wall again? Good job girl. A B C D. & # 39;

Apart from this, Kenya shared a video with her baby, Brooklyn Daly, on her own IG account that her mother created in 2019 to keep fans updated. People really can't get enough of this miracle baby.



