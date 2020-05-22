Julia Roberts shivers with coronavirus expert Dr. Anthony Fauci

WENN

The actress from & # 39; Pretty Woman & # 39; is fangirling about Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during an Instagram chat.

Julia Roberts& # 39; characteristic smile became even wider when he had the opportunity to meet his "personal hero" Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The "HomecomingStar spoke to Fauci, a prominent member of the White House coronavirus workforce, while conducting a virtual conversation with the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on his Instagram page on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Roberts seemed a bit dazzled as he chatted with the health expert, admitting that having the opportunity to speak to him was "a great joy."

"This is exciting for me because there are very few experts on something in the world," he said, Entertainment Tonight reported. "You really have emerged as a personal hero to me. Just having this little corner of your time for us is a great joy." The couple spoke about the continued importance of social distancing, as Fauci called for caution when it comes to reopening businesses and public spaces across the country.

And the doctor received the keys to the Hollywood superstar's Instagram account during the day as part of ONE's Pass the Mic campaign, sharing data on the global pandemic, treatment research, and the power to remain "cautiously optimistic." with its more than 8 million. followers

Roberts is not the only Hollywood star to be captivated by Dr. Fauci. Its "Ocean's Eleven"co-star Brad Pitt played the medical expert during a recent episode of "Saturday night live"