Judge orders transfer of CNN case from Devin Nunes to New York – Up News Info

A federal judge awarded CNN a victory in its defense against a $ 435 million defamation lawsuit filed by Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA).

US District Judge Robert E. Payne wrote that the Richmond, VA court "is not the Nunes forum" and therefore there is no logical connection between the events in this case and this district. " Rather, the New York court is close to the defendants in the case, which include not only CNN but lead reporter Vicky Ward and presenter Chris Cuomo. The judge also said he had "significant concerns about purchases in the forum, "or that Nunes and his legal team were looking for a place known for its prompt disposition of cases, or a" rocket file. "

Nunes, the highest-ranking member of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, sued the network in December, amid an impeachment process for President Donald Trump.

He sued a November 22 report that Lev Parnas, Rudy Giuliani's accused associate, was prepared to tell Congress that Nunes met with Victor Shokin, the former Ukrainian prosecutor, in Vienna last year to discuss "digging up trash "about Joe Biden. Nunes said he never met Shokin. He also denies that he traveled to Vienna in December 2018 or that he contacted Parnas.

The decision means that it will be up to a New York court to decide on CNN's motion to dismiss the case.

In its motion to dismiss, CNN defended the report, noting that it cited Parnas' attorney, Joseph Bondy, in the record. "CNN's report of what Bondy said in the record, as an attorney, was true and accurate," the network said. He also noted that "he had made multiple attempts to seek Representative Nunes' comments before reporting this story, but that he and his staff had declined to comment on whether Representative Nunes had met with Mr. Shokin."

CNN also noted that their report cited government travel records showing that Nunes traveled to Europe along with several aides from November 30 to December 3, 2018, "when it was said that he would meet with Mr. Shokin," and that explained that the Representative. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) discussed a similar story from The Daily Beast during a impeachment hearing on November 21.