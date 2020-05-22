Judge demands ICE explain why he won't release children – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLaf29dd39f25e2aa59c73c3aa87a2599213% %MINIFYHTMLaf29dd39f25e2aa59c73c3aa87a2599213%

A judge criticized the Trump administration's handling of detained immigrant children and families, and ordered it provide the court with detailed information on efforts to quickly release them from the coronavirus.

On Friday, the judge ordered the US government. USA That would better explain why he has not released some of the approximately 350 parents and children in three family detention centers: one in Pennsylvania and two in Texas.

Advocates allege that parents at those centers were asked to sign forms that would have allowed their children to be released to sponsors while the parents remained in custody.

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service says the forms are part of a "routine parole review consistent with the law."

