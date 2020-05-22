Jon Stewart "Irresistible" Political Comedy Sets June Home Release – Up News Info

Here's another notable theatrical release to hit PVOD due to COVID-19, and that's the political comedy directed by Jon Stewart of Focus Features. Irresistible. Originally scheduled for a theatrical release on May 29, the movie Steve Carell-Rose Byrne-Chris Cooper will now be screened in homes on Friday June 26.

Irresistible It will be available for the 48-hour rental price of $ 19.99 on platforms like Amazon, Apple, Comcast, DirecTV, Fandango, Google / YouTube, Charter / Spectrum, Verizon, Microsoft, Dish, Sony, Cox, Altice, Vudu, Frontier, and Row8.

There's also the possibility, I heard, that the film will still be screened theatrically starting the weekend of June 26, in theaters that are open.

Irresistible he follows a Democratic political consultant (Carell) who helps a retired Navy colonel (Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town. Part of the rush to release the film is due to the current election year and the release. Irresistible before the Democratic and Republican conventions this summer.

The film represents Stewart's second feature film after 2014 Water of roses who told the story of the Iranian-Canadian journalist Maziar Bahari, brutally accused and interrogated by the Iranian forces for being a spy. Stewart wrote Irresistible and produced with Lila Yacoub and Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B Entertainment. Mackenzie Davis, Topher Grace, and Natasha Lyonne also star.

Irresistible is the second Focus Features title this year to go to PVOD after Nisha Ganatra's The high note to be released in homes on May 29, and is the fourth overall universal title after Dreamworks Animation's $ 100 million fundraiser. Trolls World Tour and the comedy Judd Apatow-Pete Davidson The King of Staten Island June 12. In his television campaign, The high note it's getting a boost on par with a theatrical release. The temporary relaxation of the theatrical eligibility rules of the AMPAS and Golden Globe Awards season during the current COVID-19 year also makes it possible for studios to continue campaigning for prestigious titles.