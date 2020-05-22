John Krasinski sells "Some Good News,quot; to ViacomCBS and fans accuse him of selling himself

The office alum John Krasinski has been a bright spot in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to his web series Some good news. But now that the 40-year-old actor has licensed the viral series to ViacomCBS, some fans are accusing him of selling.

According to The New York Post, Krasinski signed a "rich,quot; license agreement after a series bidding war broke out that features tasteful stories from around the world. In the eight episodes he has published, Krasinski has presented a performance by the cast of Hamilton, a meeting of his The office Co-stars performing their famous wedding dance and graduation ceremony with Oprah Winfrey, Jon Stewart, and Steven Spielberg.

I catch John move !!! Sell ​​SGN when people suffer and watch it because we believe their motives are pure. Sold!!!!!! – Some good news (@ SomeGoodNews9) May 22, 2020

In eight weeks, Krasinski Some good news The channel has amassed nearly 3 million subscribers, and the videos on the channel have earned tens of millions of views in total thanks to uplifting content and the beloved "good boy,quot; host. But now that Krasinski has sold the show, everything will change.

Krasinski will continue to produce the show, but will not be the host. ViacomCBS has yet to announce who will replace Krasinski, but is excited to partner with the mass media company to bring Some good news to "much more people,quot;.

“From the first episode, our goal was to create a news program entirely dedicated to the good news. I never expected to join the ranks of a news organization as historic as CBS, "said Krasinski The Hollywood reporter.

Critics of the deal have been extremely vocal on social media since it became known that Krasinski had sold the program he developed for YouTube in March. The common criticism is that Krasinski has been exhausted.

"Remember when he created this free feel-good YouTube show to,quot; make people feel good "and now he's ……… selling it for $$$? Really cool, 100% honorable,quot;, Entertainment writer Lindsey Weber tweeted.

@johnkrasinski I can't believe you sold SGN! How to move it from a free streaming platform to a paid one will "reach more people,quot;. You are now one more Hollywood sale to many office fans now. I was waiting for Jack Ryan's S3 but who knows now. SMFH! – Ryan Clemens (@ wyck_1) May 21, 2020

"You have to love when what seemed like an act of goodwill during a pandemic can be auctioned off to the highest bidder," wrote a Florida film professor.

Tech writer Dave Zatz noted that the show's charm was Krasinski at home with "somewhat amateur production values,quot; chatting with friends, family and fans.

Tech entrepreneur Josh Pigford wrote that he hated the deal because Some good news It was "pure and wonderful," but now that ViacomCBS will use it as a "cross-platform showcase across all brands in the conglomerate," it now wants to "stab itself,quot; in the eyeballs. "

When John Krasinski finished his final episode of Some good news Last weekend, he told his viewers that "they no longer needed it,quot; to remind them that "no matter how difficult things get, there is always something good in the world."



