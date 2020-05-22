Joe Biden says "You're not black,quot; if you can't choose between him and Donald Trump

Bradley Lamb
Presidential candidate Joe Biden denied sexually assaulting former Senate aide Tara Reade back in 1993 while she worked in his office.

After the great fall of the many aspiring democratic candidates, the nation is left with one man standing: Joe Biden. Joe has been talking about various topics, but many celebrities have been calling him about his plans for the black community.

Charlamagne is the newest celebrity to ask this question, as she sat down with Joe in a virtual interview for The Breakfast Club. Chat asks Joe possibly to make an appearance in New York to discuss plans, and Joe says the choice between him and Trump should be obvious.

"If you have trouble finding out if you are for me or Trump, then you are not black," replied Joe Biden.

He continued, listing all the progress he has made in politics for minority communities, and specifically for blacks.

Take a look at my record man. I extended the voting rights for 25 years, ”he says. "My record is second to none. The NAACP has supported me every time I run. Take a look at my record.

While it is not immediately clear what Joe Biden meant by his "you are not black,quot; comment, people have had mixed reactions to the statement.

