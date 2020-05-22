Joe Biden says "You're not black,quot; if you can't choose between him and Donald Trump

After the great fall of the many aspiring democratic candidates, the nation is left with one man standing: Joe Biden. Joe has been talking about various topics, but many celebrities have been calling him about his plans for the black community.

Charlamagne is the newest celebrity to ask this question, as she sat down with Joe in a virtual interview for The Breakfast Club. Chat asks Joe possibly to make an appearance in New York to discuss plans, and Joe says the choice between him and Trump should be obvious.

"If you have trouble finding out if you are for me or Trump, then you are not black," replied Joe Biden.

He continued, listing all the progress he has made in politics for minority communities, and specifically for blacks.

Take a look at my record man. I extended the voting rights for 25 years, ”he says. "My record is second to none. The NAACP has supported me every time I run. Take a look at my record.

While it is not immediately clear what Joe Biden meant by his "you are not black,quot; comment, people have had mixed reactions to the statement.

I have been black all my life. But I have never been owned by anyone, especially not @Joe Biden. You have no right to black support, Joe. You haven't even earned it. pic.twitter.com/ZcqKC0dMak – Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) May 22, 2020

#Joe Biden who has a long history of anti-blackness, was in the #Breakfast club today. He had the gall to say if black people have a problem deciding between him or Trump, then #YouAintBlack Now his plantation minions are trying to spin this

🤦🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6AZBSuLduf – Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) May 22, 2020