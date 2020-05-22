Joe Biden says that black voters who are undecided & # 39; are not black & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML52c2dbe83f69411bc80518eb658492c413% %MINIFYHTML52c2dbe83f69411bc80518eb658492c413%

Former Vice President Joe Biden made his Breakfast Club debut on Friday morning at a interview that focused on issues that disproportionately affect black Americans. But the conversation heated up when the host of the Charlamagne the God breakfast club challenged the alleged Democratic nominee for his dedication to the black community. Biden's frustration was palpable; a lot of His political personality has been built on his genius and sincerity, particularly towards black voters during the Obama years and beyond. But his well-intentioned attempt to demonstrate his commitment to African Americans led him to recite tired stereotypes and alter his voice to sound more "depressed" to black audiences, a distracting movement that threatened to highlight . point I was making moot.

Biden dominated the conversation, starting with the carnage that the covid-19 pandemic has inflicted on black Americans … while speaking to an unmistakable flagrant.

"We have to tackle institutional racism," said Biden. “In a black majority county, they are six times more likely to die of the pandemic than a white county. They are disproportionately uninsured in the African American community, disproportionately inventing essential jobs that they cannot do at home, risking their lives every day. Enough is enough."

Biden said his recovery plan "will build a better future," while pointing to his popularity among black voters, promoting his history as a public defender and his time working on "the projects."

But when Charlemagne mentioned the Crime Law of 1994 that Biden defended And his negative impact on black Americans, Biden went into defense mode. "The crime bill did not increase mass incarceration, other things increased mass incarceration," Biden said. "If you go back and look … the vast majority of the (Black Caucus of Congress) supported the crime bill, almost all black mayors in major cities supported the Crime Bill, because blacks they were overwhelmingly killed too. "

Support for a discriminatory black mayors bill does not warrant its passage, and black support for the bill often joined calls for other strong social reforms that failed to materialize. As noted in 2016 New York Times opinion piece looking back black stand For the crime bill, the situation was slightly more nuanced than the black-backed crime bill as well:

Policymakers pointed to black support for increased punishment and vigilance, without acknowledging the accompanying demands to redirect power and economic resources to low-income minority communities. When blacks ask best surveillance lawmakers tend to listen plus instead.

Biden exemplified this same problem when he continued to defend the bill, praising its inclusion in the Violence against women law and the prohibition of assault weapons and the distancing of its policy from three attacks and mandatory sentences. Biden said that "overall," the bill reduced violence in black communities, suggesting it is good enough.

This happened to Biden describing the prison population in the United States.

"There are only a couple of things that everyone has in common in prison," Biden said. “One is that they were victims of abuse or their mother; number two, I can't read; number three, they don't have any job skills, they were in a position where they didn't get a chance. "

Biden could have described the plight of inmates, the majority from low-income backgrounds and more susceptible to problems like lower literacy rates, in a less abrupt and skillful way. But he continued, explaining why he supports formerly incarcerated people who have access to public housing, subsidies, medical care, and others.

"Why was there so much resistance in admitting the crime bill and other legislation it was part of that hurt the black community," Charlamagne asked, noting that when Hillary Clinton was on her show, she wanted to atone for the crime bill.

"She was wrong," Biden said, adding that the crime bill was not an issue, but rather harsh drug convictions. But the crime law too encouraged police to carry out more drug arrests.

Biden's inability to recognize mistakes, either about the crime bill or deportations During the Obama administration, it doesn't make Biden look tough, it makes him look smug. Acknowledging the unfortunate consequences of the 1994 criminal law is not a weakness, and in any case will help skew the ability of President Trump's reelection campaign to exploit the racist repercussions of the criminal law and attract jaded black voters.

The conversation rambled on about technicalities about sentencing, drug rehab, and the like, until the topic of Biden's running mate came up. Charlemagne noted that people on social media were not happy that Senator Amy Klobuchar was investigated for the role, and noted a Washington Post opinion piece That argues why Biden needs a black woman as a career partner. Biden declined to offer more details about his search for VP, while his controller insisted that Biden had run out of time.

But Biden made sure he signed with a note worthy of embarrassment: "If you're having trouble finding out if you're for me or Trump, you're not black!"

Black Americans have more to lose with another four years of Trump, but perhaps one's blackness quota isn't Biden's call.

Someone please pinch Biden's muzzle.