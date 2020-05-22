Joe Biden says he was too "arrogant,quot; about Trump's black supporters – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML624ed7555927e60f646508b8b327f15811% %MINIFYHTML624ed7555927e60f646508b8b327f15811%

ATLANTA – Joe Biden stated that "he should not have been so arrogant,quot; on Friday when he told a prominent black radio host that African-Americans who support President Donald Trump "are not black."

The alleged Democratic presidential candidate moved quickly to address the consequences of his comment. In a call with the United States Black Chamber of Commerce added to his initial public agenda, Biden said he would never "take the African American community for granted."

That was an acknowledgment of the sharp criticism he received in response to his comments, which he made on "The Breakfast Club," a radio show that is popular in the black community.

The reprimands ranged from allies of Trump's re-election campaign, eager to take offense after weeks of defending the president's response to the coronavirus pandemic, to some black activists, who warned that Biden must still court black votes, even if African Americans overwhelmingly oppose the President.

"None of us can allow the party or this campaign to ruin this election, and comments like these are the kind that frankly make black voters feel that we are not really valued and that people don't care if we stand or not." said Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter and director of Black Futures Lab.

Near the end of Biden's appearance on the radio show, host Charlamagne Tha God pressured him into reports that he is considering Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar as his presidential vice president. The host told Biden black voters that they "saved their political life in the primaries,quot; and "they have things they want from you."

Biden said, “I guarantee that there are several considerate black women. Multiple."

Then an assistant to Biden tried to end the interview, prompting the presenter to say, "You can't do that to the black media."

Biden replied, "I do that to the black and white media," and said his wife needed to use the television studio.

Then he added: "If you have a problem knowing if you are for me or Trump, then you are not black."

The comments came at a critical point in the presidential campaign when Biden tries to revive the multi-racial, multi-generational coalition that twice elected Barack Obama, who he served as vice president. He has already vowed to choose a woman as his running mate and is considering several African-American contenders who could energize black voters. But with black voters already opposed to Trump, Biden is also considering candidates like Klobuchar.

The Trump campaign and his allies, defending for weeks over Trump and the pandemic, immediately took advantage of Biden's comments.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, a Trump supporter and the only black Republican in the Senate, said he was "shocked and surprised,quot; by Biden's comments.

"I thought that as an African American he had been black for 54 years, I was surprised by the condescension and arrogance in his comments," Scott said in a conference call quickly organized by the Trump campaign. "I couldn't believe what I heard him lean so far to tell people what they should do, how they should think, and what it means to be black."

Symone Sanders, a senior adviser to Biden who is also black, said his comment in Friday's interview was "joking."

"Let's be clear about what the vice president was saying," Sanders tweeted. "He was making the distinction that he would set his record with the African American community against Trump at any time." Period."

Trump himself has a history of incendiary rhetoric related to race.

When he launched his presidential campaign in 2015, Trump called many Mexican immigrants "rapists." Campaigning in 2016, he asked black voters, "What the hell do you have to lose?"

In 2017, he said that there were good people on "both sides,quot; of the confrontation in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white supremacists and anti-racist protesters who left one protester dead.

In 2018, during a private immigration meeting at the White House, Trump wondered why the United States admitted as many immigrants from "shitty countries,quot; as African nations. He also criticized four Democratic congressmen of color, saying they hate the United States and should "return,quot; to their place of origin, despite the fact that they are all US citizens and three were born in the United States.

Biden encouraged listeners on Friday to "take a look at my record," citing his job as a senator to extend the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

"The NAACP has supported me every time I run," he said. "Come on, look at my record."

Black voters helped revive Biden's campaign in this year's primaries with a second place in Nevada committees and a resounding victory in the South Carolina primaries after it started with disgraceful results in the overwhelmingly white Iowa and New Hampshire. 61% of black voters supported Biden during the primary season, according to AP VoteCast polls in 17 states that voted in February and March.

There is little chance of a sudden change to support Trump among black voters. A recent Fox News poll shows that only 14% of African Americans who are registered to vote have a favorable opinion of Trump, compared to 84% who view him unfavorably.

Seventy-five percent of African American registered voters say they have a favorable opinion of Biden; 21% have an unfavorable opinion.

However, there is a risk that black voters, especially those who are younger, will stay home in November, which could complicate Biden's path to victory in a tight election. The Breakfast Club is a particularly notable location for Biden's comments because the program is popular with younger African Americans.

Biden's selection of a running mate could help motivate voters. He has begun investigating the contenders, a process that he says will likely last until July.

Several black women are among those under consideration, including California Senator Kamala Harris, Georgia voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Florida Rep. Val Demings, Rep. Ohio Marcia Fudge and Susan Rice, Obama's former US ambassador to the United Nations

