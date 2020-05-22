Joe Biden regrets making a controversial comment Black voters & # 39; are not black & # 39; if they support Trump

WENN / Avalon %MINIFYHTML541a1c0c30ea04f4a983eefac54d74d011% %MINIFYHTML541a1c0c30ea04f4a983eefac54d74d011%

The former vice president calls it "really unfortunate" for him to say such a racial comment, while his senior aide, Symone D. Sanders, clarifies that his comment was made "jokingly."

Up News Info –

Joe Biden apologized after provoking a backlash with his comment that black voters "are not black" if they endorse the president Donald trumpThe reelection. The alleged Democratic presidential candidate quickly returned to his controversial comment made at "The Breakfast Club" on Friday, May 22, saying hours later that it was "really unfortunate" for him to make that racial comment.

"He shouldn't have been such a wise guy," Biden said in a call with the United States Black Chambers, realizing his mistake. "He shouldn't have been so chivalrous." He also said that he was not expected to join the call, hinting that it was a rushed appearance.

Clarifying his previous and troublesome statement, he added: "No one should have to vote for any party, based on race, religion or origin." The former vice president also denied taking the votes of black Americans for granted.

"I know the comments have come out as if I'm taking African-Americans for granted … but nothing could be further from the truth," he explained. "I've never done that, and I've earned it every time I run. I was saying I've never taken a vote for granted."

His senior adviser, Symone D. Sanders, also visited Twitter to defend Biden. "Vice President Biden spent his career fighting together and for the African American community. He earned his party's nomination by winning every vote and getting to know the people where they are and that is exactly what he intends to do this November 1," he wrote Friday.

Addressing his controversial comment, Sanders continued: "The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were a joke, but let's be clear about what the vice president was saying: He was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African-American community on against Trump any day. Period. "

<br />

Previously, during a radio interview with Charlamagne tha God On Friday morning, Biden responded to the host's wish for the candidate to answer more questions. "Do you have any more questions? I tell you what, if you have a problem knowing if it's for me or Trump, then you're not black," he said.

<br />

His comment elicited responses from black Republicans, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said he was "shocked and surprised" by Biden's "you are not black" comment, calling it "negative and hostile rhetoric to the race " He went on to tell the press, "I was surprised by the condescension and arrogance in his comments. I couldn't believe what I heard him be so inclined to tell people what they should do, how they should think, and what it means to them." to be black. "

Katrina Pierson of the Trump campaign added that Biden's comment was "racist and dehumanizing," alleging that former Vice President "Joe Biden believes that black men and women are incapable of being independent or free-thinking."