Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon TikTok Dance Off is the best of all

Check out the latest and greatest TikTok sensations: Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon!

In an exclusive glimpse tonight Tonight's show starring Jimmy FallonThe duo go head to head on their virtual dance floors. Jimmy calls it "The TikTok Challenge,quot; Look at it once "and says," Jennifer and I are going to see a TikTok Challenge that none of us had ever seen before. We'll try to recreate it, and whoever is closest to him wins that round. "

"I'm going to go down in flames in front of my kids. Okay," jokes J.Lo. "They say, 'Mom, don't embarrass us!'

Jimmy, however, is much more confident in his abilities and says, "I am a little known for my dancing, so I think it will be easy for me."

Seeing TikTok stars like Charli D & # 39; Amelio and Addison Rae Breaking a movement before having to recreate it on your own tests is difficult, even for a professional as experienced as Jennifer!