Jaime King's estranged husband accuses her of drug abuse amid divorce

The divorce between Jaime Kingand separated husband Kyle newman it's warming up

On Friday, the director requested primary physical custody of his two children, James, 6 and Lion, 4. In the judicial documents obtained by E! News, Newman is accusing the Dixie's Deer star of "chronic,quot; drug and alcohol abuse and claims he "passed the last decade high." He alleges that his preferred drugs are Adderall and Clonazepam, which he states in the filing that they are occasionally mixed with alcohol.

According to the documents, Newman claims that he has tried to help his wife overcome her addiction on multiple occasions, but she refuses any help. He also claims that Jamie's alleged addiction got out of control, that he and 14 of his friends started an intervention in January in hopes of convincing her to go to rehab.

Newman says he offered an "ultimatum,quot;: Jaime must seek treatment "or the children and I have to leave for their own safety."

However, his actions were in vain as the 41-year-old woman allegedly left the treatment center because she was not allowed to register while in possession of the pills.