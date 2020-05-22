Jaime King's estranged husband accuses her of drug abuse amid divorce

The divorce between Jaime Kingand separated husband Kyle newman it's warming up
On Friday, the director requested primary physical custody of his two children, James, 6 and Lion, 4. In the judicial documents obtained by E! News, Newman is accusing the Dixie's Deer star of "chronic,quot; drug and alcohol abuse and claims he "passed the last decade high." He alleges that his preferred drugs are Adderall and Clonazepam, which he states in the filing that they are occasionally mixed with alcohol.
According to the documents, Newman claims that he has tried to help his wife overcome her addiction on multiple occasions, but she refuses any help. He also claims that Jamie's alleged addiction got out of control, that he and 14 of his friends started an intervention in January in hopes of convincing her to go to rehab.
Newman says he offered an "ultimatum,quot;: Jaime must seek treatment "or the children and I have to leave for their own safety."
However, his actions were in vain as the 41-year-old woman allegedly left the treatment center because she was not allowed to register while in possession of the pills.
Not long after, Newman describes an occasion when Jaime was working in Canada and asked if her two children, James and Leo, could stay with her for three weeks. He says in the filing that he agreed to his request and allowed the visit, but King allegedly sent the children back after just three days.
He claims that his excuse to shorten his stay was that he was under the influence of alcohol and alcohol, in addition to having an affair.
Jaime's representative denied Kyle's allegations in a statement to E! News, which read: "This is another vicious and failed attempt by Kyle to continue abusing Jaime and manipulating the judicial system. Today Kyle was denied all requests for emergency orders and the judge granted Jaime joint legal custody. of their two children. " the order of temporary restriction of domestic violence is maintained to protect Jaime. "
On Monday, May 18, Jaime filed for divorce, accused Kyle of taking his children to Pennsylvania without his consent, and requested a restraining order against him. According to her request for a restraining order, she alleges that throughout her marriage he displayed "abusive behavior,quot;, organized a "false intervention,quot; and attempted to "wreak havoc,quot; on his career. Additionally, she alleges that he is actively preventing her from communicating with her children during FaceTime.
According to documents filed by Newman's legal representative, his allegations are supported by the testimony of two babysitters and Jaime's former assistant. Long-term physical custody status will be determined at a later date, but for now, E! News learned that the judge is allowing Kyle to support his children in Pennsylvania.
In a previous statement from the director's spokesperson, he shared: "As Kyle continues to be a single parent, as he has during this pandemic, he remains fully focused on putting the stability and well-being of children first. Kyle wants nothing more. that the best for his whole life. " family and hopes Jaime can find the peace and help he needs. "
This contentious divorce occurs more than 13 years after the couple married. In total, they were together for 15 years.
