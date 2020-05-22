Jaime King Calls Kyle Newman for Drug Abuse, Claims Vicious Attempt to Manipulate Judicial System

WENN / Avalon

Through her publicist, former & # 39; Hart of Dixie & # 39; actress She responds to her husband's requests for an emergency order accusing her of infidelity and substance abuse.

Jaime King has shot back her separated husband Kyle newmanAttempts to obtain sole physical custody of your children. The same day, Newman filed an emergency order accusing her of cheating and calling her a "chronic and alcoholic drug addict," the Lemon Breeland of "Dixie's Deer"He called his movement a vicious attempt to manipulate the judicial system.

In a press release on Friday, May 22, Jaime's publicist said: "This is yet another vicious and unsuccessful attempt by Kyle to continue to abuse Jaime and manipulate the judicial system." The representative continued: "Today Kyle was denied all requests for emergency orders and the judge granted Jaime joint legal custody of his two children."

Jaime herself has accused Kyle of verbal and emotional abuse in his divorce petition that he filed on May 18. In court documents, she claimed that her separated husband called her "a terrible person and a terrible mother." He also alleged that he "chased me in his car" and "arranged a false intervention to force me to be locked up."

Adding that Kyle has isolated her from "friends, professional contacts and employers by telling them lies," the 41-year-old actress stated, "I have suffered the most confusing, trauma-filled experiences involving emotional manipulation and gas deprivation caused by Respondent." . I am scared and anxious and sick to my stomach at every encounter with Defendant. "He further stated that he is holding his two young children.

Upon filing for divorce, Jaime filed for a restraining order against Kyle. Since then she has been granted a temporary restraining order, and Kyle is now ordered to stay at least 100 yards from her. On Friday, his publicist assured that the order is still in force and noted that "the order for the temporary restriction of domestic violence is still in force to protect Jaime."

In response, Kyle made an emergency hearing request on Friday. In the documents she filed, the 44-year-old woman alleged that he and his friends organized an intervention earlier this year with him threatening to take his children if he refused to receive treatment for his drug and alcohol addiction. Although he went to rehab in Utah, he was said to be leaving shortly after arriving. He also noted that she confessed to having an affair.

Jamie and Kyle were married in November 2007 after two years of dating. They have two children together, James Knight, 6, and Leo Thames, 4. The children are currently isolating themselves with Kyle in Pennsylvania.