J.K. Rowling came up with the Harry Potter story while on the train

WENN

The best-selling author in history sets the direct record in internet conversations about the birthplace of her wildly popular magic book series.

Up News Info –

J.K. Rowling He has torpedoed multiple fan theories suggesting that he came up with the idea for Harry Potter at a café in Edinburgh, Scotland.

%MINIFYHTMLce57569afef95c690697cea844c3539c13% %MINIFYHTMLce57569afef95c690697cea844c3539c13%

The author turned to social media this week to clear up rumors about the birth of her stories about the boy wizard and his friends, revealing that she only started writing them at The Elephant House.

"I was thinking of putting a section on my website about all of Potter's alleged inspirations and birthplaces," he wrote on Twitter. "I had been writing Potter for several years before I set foot in this cafe, so it is not the birthplace, but I wrote there, so we will let them go!"

Rowling revealed that she first scribbled her thoughts on the wizarding world of Potter in London, adding: "I was renting a room in an apartment above what was then a sports store. The first Hogwarts bricks were laid in an apartment at Clapham Junction "

"If you define Harry Potter's birthplace as the moment I had the initial idea, then it was a Manchester-London train. I am always amused by the idea that Hogwarts was directly inspired by beautiful places I saw or visited, because it is so much far from the truth. "

Rowling published "The Philosopher's Stone"The first book in the sensationally popular novel series of movie franchises, in 1997.

The author has also shared a photo from a bookstore in Porto, Portugal, and responds to the owners' claims that it was an inspiration to Harry Potter.

%MINIFYHTMLce57569afef95c690697cea844c3539c14% %MINIFYHTMLce57569afef95c690697cea844c3539c14%

"I never visited this bookstore in Porto," he says. "I never knew of its existence! It is beautiful and I wish I had visited it, but it has nothing to do with Hogwarts!"