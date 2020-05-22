"It's the only decision,quot;: Minnesota state fair for 2020 canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML738be6dd9f9dbf8a5b711a72bf60ec3513% %MINIFYHTML738be6dd9f9dbf8a5b711a72bf60ec3513%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – For months, since the arrival of the first COVID-19 case in Minnesota, the state has speculated whether or not 2020 would see a Minnesota State Fair. Now, the board of directors has made it official.

The Minnesota State Fair, for the first time in three quarters of a century, has been canceled. The next time the State Fair is scheduled to receive enthusiastic visitors will not be until, at the earliest, August 26, 2021.

“The State Fair must be a complete celebration. That is what makes it very special for many of us. … That is exactly why we cannot have a fair this year. We owe it to you now and we owe it to posterity to provide you with the best we can in a safe environment. By taking the difficult road today, we guarantee that the future of the fair remains bright and hopeful, "said State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer." We have been working hard and doing our best with preparations for the 2020 State Fair The image was cloudy in March, but things have cleared up considerably since then. Right now is the time of year when things really need to take off if we are going to have a fair, but we can see that we are off the track and we cannot take off. There will be no state fair this year. "

The last time it happened was in 1946, due to the polio pandemic. It was reportedly canceled only four times before that: in 1945 due to travel restrictions during World War II, in 1893 because it faced the World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago, and in 1861 and 1862 due to the Civil War. and the USA USA -Dakota War.

It is without a doubt the largest one-on-one gathering in the state, and is indeed among the busiest state fairs in the entire country, with an annual attendance count that recently topped 2 million.

In April, Hammer said they are not considering delaying the show, shortening it, or imposing significant restrictions on attendees, meaning it will either happen normally or be canceled immediately.

Fair officials said gate 2020 admission tickets will be available for the 2021 fair, and no action is required. The same goes for concert tickets already purchased.

Below is Jerry Hammer's full Friday morning statement:

Like everything in recent months, it is complex and difficult. The State Fair is based on a vast network of farmers, vendors, artists, artists, competitors, attraction operators, sponsors, State Fair staff, and thousands more who always give their best. They are the pillars of the fair, and almost all have been affected in the last two months. Some are fine, but many have eroded, including some that offer our best and biggest programs. It is a difficult time for our determined youth in youth agriculture programs. More and more livestock exhibitors, artists, and attraction operators are worrying about going on tour this summer. Some trade exhibitors have passed their product deadlines, and now there is even a matter of adequate supplies for food vendors. And many have trouble finding people who are willing to work in crowds.

This will have a huge impact on thousands of companies and the tens of thousands of people whose talent, dedication and love bring the fair to life. We understand exactly what they are going through because we are going through the same thing.

We will face those challenges because the most important thing is your health. No one knows how things will be at the right time, but we need to make decisions now based on what we know today, not how we expect things to be in August. And right now, all science says that if things go well, we will continue to walk very carefully in three months. That's far from being ready to run a massive rally marathon like the State Fair. Can you see social distancing on a Park & ​​Ride bus or Bandshell? One at a time on the giant slide? Can you imagine standing six feet away in line for the cookies? Neither do I.

The State Fair must be a complete celebration. That's what makes it very special for many of us, including the 5-year-old addie fair fan. She starts kindergarten this fall and said, “I love the fair. There are a hundred things to do there. And it's my birthday. It's my favorite time of year. "

Millions of people love the fair like Addie, even if it's not her birthday. And that is exactly why we cannot have a fair this year. We owe it to you now and we owe it to posterity to provide you with the best we can in a safe environment. By taking the difficult road today, we guarantee that the future of the fair remains bright and hopeful.

A month ago, my good friend Carlos wrote: "If there is no fair this year, it is because they love us and want to see EVERYONE next year." He is right. That is the crux of the matter. We want to see you all for years to come, when we can celebrate in true State Fair style.

So this is not a difficult decision. It is the only decision. It is the right thing to do. As we move forward this strange summer, we are extremely grateful for the understanding and support of everyone who makes the State Fair possible, especially the millions of fans around the world. The best we can do right now is to help the world recover and heal. Meanwhile, his team of State Fair professionals is working hard to get bigger, better, stronger, and smarter in ‘21. See you next year at the Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together.