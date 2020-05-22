'Island Knights' provides urgent MEDEVAC from a cruise ship – Upnews Info

An MH-60 Seahawk from the US Navy. Assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Two-Five or & # 39; Island Knights & # 39 ;, responded to a request for medical evacuation for a cruise ship patient requiring emergency medical treatment.

The US Coast Guard USA Guam notified the critically ill patient's HSC-25 that he required immediate transportation for emergency surgery. The HSC-25 search and rescue service team, led by squadron executive officer Cmdr. Thomas Butts, launched shortly after sunrise to retrieve the patient from the Pacific Princess cruise ship north of Saipan.

"(Corpsman Hospital Second Class) Cuevas did a fantastic job getting the patient off the cruise ship safely and in a timely manner and the staff at Saipan Hospital with the help of HSC-25 maintenance, the Pacific Princess crew and the Guard sector US Coastal Guam, "said HSC-25 Flight Surgeon Lt. Tracey Kim." I am especially proud of our helicopter crew as this was their first rescue for some. "

First Class Naval Aviation Crew Operators (Helicopters) Frank Ellsworth and Third Class Naval Aviation Crews (Helicopters) Ryan Horn recovered the patient using a rescue hoist, assisted by co-pilot Lt. j.g. Samuel Ericksen. Lt. Kim and Second Class Hospital Aide Joshua Cuevas then administered medical treatment to stabilize the patient on the way to Saipan Hospital, where the patient was released to medical personnel for follow-up care just over an hour after recovery. .

“After a morning call, the Island Knight team went into action. The maintenance crew prepared the aircraft while the flight crew planned, reported, and executed (operational risk management). From initial notification to the completion of the more than six-hour mission, each involved Island Knight performed his duties exactly as trained. The efforts of the entire team ensured that a safe MEDEVAC was executed and a life was saved, "said the Commander. Butts.

HSC-25 provides multi-mission rotary wing capability for units in the U.S. Seventh Fleet area of ​​operations. USA And it maintains a 24-hour Guam-based search and rescue and medical evacuation capability, directly supporting the US Coast Guard. USA HSC-25 is the Army's only forward helicopter maritime combat squadron deployed.