Industry-wide Task Force "White Paper" on restarting film and television production expected to be ready soon – Up News Info

The Industry-wide Workplace Safety Committee working group on the safe resumption of film and television production expects to have the final draft of a White Paper completed in a week or two to deliver to government officials and government authorities. public health. The document is still being reviewed by the representative of the main studios, unions and unions, a source familiar with the task force told Up News Info.

%MINIFYHTMLa5f0c4d82fe623b9362d8b7a9e96b30b13% %MINIFYHTMLa5f0c4d82fe623b9362d8b7a9e96b30b13%

This collaborative collaborative effort will produce guidelines for safe return to work, but the task force is not seeking to develop a department-by-department protocol manual to use in each production. That level of detail is below what the working group is working on. Major Hollywood studios and unions and unions, including SAG-AFTRA, DGA and IATSE, are also working on their own detailed protocol sets.

Related story California Governor Gavin Newsom says production could restart next week, but not in Los Angeles; Guidelines to be released on Monday

The idea for a White Paper originated from the office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who asked the industry to develop safe opening protocols, something that companies and unions had been working on anyway.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said earlier this week that his office will issue guidelines on Monday for the reopening of the industry, though his chief of staff later acknowledged that a rapid resumption of production in Los Angeles could prove more difficult.

The Industry Task Force White Paper is intended for a high-level audience of government and public health officials, including the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, which is considered one of the primary green light makers. upon returning to work in Los Angeles.

Reports of "internal strife" between companies and unions over the document are poorly disseminated, a source said. "That really is not the right word. This is the normal process of reaching agreement on an important document like this," the source said. "The work of the working group is not so different from the work of the Security Committee of the Industry-wide Labor Management, "which has been implementing safety procedures for decades." It's a very collaborative thing that studios and unions do, "added the source." Much of this is the same process. Each side considers how It should be things – they get together, they talk about it and they figure it out. Calling it "internal struggle" isn't really accurate. That's one way of addressing the headlines, but it's not fair to say. "

Another source close to the task force said it is working "day and night, and that is on both the union and company sides." You have a lot of people on these committees; everything is being examined, and I am really very, very impressed with the way this has been working. It has been very collaborative. People are not bringing agendas to the table; they are coming up with ideas and, instead of generating problems, they are identifying problems and finding solutions, more or less what one would expect it to be. "

Carteris

SAG-AFTRA



In a statement to its members today, SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said: "Working with our Blue Ribbon Safety Commission, we are completing a set of initial protocols with input from our expert epidemiologists, specialists in industrial sanitation, member leaders and staff. We are also working collaboratively with our fellow unions, unions, and industry to ensure that our protocols are part of any harmonized industry standard.

"There are multiple efforts across the industry to create various procedures for returning to work," he continued. “SAG-AFTRA has not yet signed any specific set of procedures for reopening. We are reviewing all of this on a case-by-case basis to ensure that these guidelines reflect the concerns of performers and provide adequate protection for any return to production. In this unprecedented time, there are many and varied interests in the broader process. While we remain flexible, our primary concern is to ensure that packages are safe for SAG-AFTRA members. We want to go back to work and we want producers to have the trust and understanding of our membership as they move forward with their projects. "

The editors of the White Paper acknowledge that productions of different sizes will have to focus on reopening differently, a flexible approach rather than a one-size-fits-all document, especially since much of the science on preventing the spread of the coronavirus is still developing. The CDC, for example, did not even recommend that people start wearing cloth face masks to prevent the spread of the virus until April 3, more than two weeks after the entertainment industry shutdown.

"Getting everyone back to work safely is the number one priority for everyone in the task force," said one source, who described the atmosphere of the talks as pleasant and collegial. "There are a lot of cooks in the kitchen, but they really want the same result: getting people back to work. They are all pulling in the same direction. Are there concerns? Of course. This is a big problem. There is an unprecedented degree of attention to this issue at this time. But the committee and task force are doing what they always do, which is to put safety first and think about how it can be done safely. We all have an interest in that. ”