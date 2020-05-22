Indianapolis Motor Speedway voice says May without Indy 500 is "weird as it can be,quot;

The calendar says it's May, and the welcome sign says it's Indianapolis, but right now it doesn't seem like it either. Because this month in this city means that the Indy 500 will be held on the Sunday before Memorial Day. It's been that way for more than 100 years, save for six cancellations due to the two world wars, but it won't happen this weekend.

"This is as strange as it can be to me," Dave Calabro, 35, the track announcer at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, told Sporting News.

Calabro has been sports director at WTHR-TV for 27 years and started covering the career when he was still at Ben Davis High School in 1980. He grew up close enough to IMS, "just a bike ride," he said, to remember listening to the cars testing on the track while sitting in his fourth grade class.

The Indy Cars have been silent these past three weeks. Working for Channel 13, Calabro has occasionally filed reports to verify with various pilots, but there have been no actual races to discuss. Speedway announced in late March that the race would be postponed until Sunday, August 23. In announcing the decision, Roger Penske, whose company purchased IMS this year, acknowledged that "May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is my favorite time of year."

The IndyCar Series will resume action June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway with a 300-mile night race, and then IMS will be active with the GMR Grand Prix race on July 4. Indy's race is another event that usually takes place in May but had to be postponed.

"There is a rhythm throughout the spring that you go into, and eliminating most of it is, for everyone, strange," Calabro told SN. "There are so many routine things you do. Like, today is carbohydrate day. You'd be realizing: OK, who's making sandbags over the weekend? Who's not? Who's ready?

“The spirit of the city is like in full bloom. They are all in the full song. And it's already here. To not have that … "

Calabro said he was speaking with three-time Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves on Friday, who said he continues to look at the weather forecast for Sunday as if he was worried about the rain. For the record, Accuweather says 85 degrees with intermittent periods of cloud and sun. A very good race day.

Those who live in Louisville, Kentucky can relate due to the tradition of the Kentucky Derby on the first Saturday in May. The Daytona, Florida guys know what Speed ​​Week is all about. There are not many independent sporting events in the US. USA That define a complete city in the same way that the Indianapolis 500 does this community. My wife has at least two coworkers who have had 500 season tickets for over 30 years.

It runs from qualifying weekends to the Carb Day concert (Train, Blues Traveler, Kool & the Gang and Foreigner have played in recent years) to the IPL 500 Festival Parade through downtown Indy to Legends Day Concert (Luke Bryan was booked for this year) and then, finally, the race itself and the various traditions: honestly, if you can hear the words, "Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines,quot; without having a chill down your spine They probably haven't lived here.

"It's the world's biggest one-day spectator sport. To begin with, that just puts it in perspective," Calabro said. "There are so many layers that even if you hate racing, you get caught up in this." It just gets into your blood. Because that's what Indianapolis is all about. Every family member has a tie with the 500, whether your daughter is on the parade or is on the track, she just becomes part of who you are, from the students at school to people who just want to go see the pre-race ceremonies. "

With no runs to cover, and not many sports, and a very heavy load of very pessimistic coronavirus news on the various WTHR newscasts, Calabro has been presenting "Good News,quot; reports this spring.

"It really has been really gratifying," Calabro said. "There is so much negative news right now, so we had the stupid idea of ​​asking people: What is your good news? Because there are so many good things happening in the lives of people behind the scenes, and we are not hearing about this because this great problem is only consuming the world.

“So we put up a sign in front of a Kroger store about eight weeks ago and just put on an open microphone. And people come out and say, "Hey, my daughter is getting married!" Or "We had a grandson!" Letting people celebrate their moment has become huge. The reaction to this has been absolutely amazing; We've had a lot of stations across the country to get the idea, and they're doing the same thing. "

Calabro is eager to return to sports, not only for games, but also to be with those people he meets regularly: other reporters, athletes, coaches, those who work in the Colts and Pacers offices and the area. . colleges

And, in August, the drivers and teams that will compete in the 2020 Indianapolis 500 Miles.

"It could be very hot. And we will have admirers there, ”said Calabro. "I think the uncertainty of all this is a factor, but the circuit will strive to make it as normal as possible. Roger Penske is about that. And it won't leave any stone unturned to make it as special as possible in May. "