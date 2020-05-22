Iggy Azalea confirms she's back in the studio amid baby rumors

Instagram

The hit maker & # 39; Fancy & # 39; He confirms his third installment of the studio when he reveals to his social media followers that he is back in Los Angeles working on the new album.

Rapper Iggy Azalea She has confirmed that she is recording a new album in Los Angeles after reports of becoming a new mom.

Hits creator "Fancy" rumored to have welcomed her first child with boyfriend MC Playboi Carti In late April 2020 and although he has not yet commented on the baby's rumor, the star has verified that he is in the studio working on his third LP.

Iggy wrote in response to a Twitter fan who asked him if he was in Los Angeles, California, recording an album, "Yes and yes."

The Australian star released her sophomore effort "In My Defense" last year to poor critical reviews and low sales, with the album debuting at number 50 on the US Billboard 200 chart.

DJ Akademiks He was the first to publicly acknowledge the rumors that Iggy became a mother on May 1 when he told his Instagram followers: "I spoke to some people (people) … supposedly this is true. Congratulations to #playboicarti and # iggyazalea if so. "

Neither Iggy nor Playboi have commented on the baby news. Azalea continues to post images of herself on her Instagram account dressed in clothes that show off her cropped tummy, suggesting rejecting conversations about parenthood.