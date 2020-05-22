Hydroxychloroquine Linked to Increased Deaths from COVID-19, Cardiac Risks

%MINIFYHTML6c0a8dfed0afe8ec9b909d2ff10584ee13% %MINIFYHTML6c0a8dfed0afe8ec9b909d2ff10584ee13%

Covid-19 Coverage See more stories



Two closely related antimalarial drugs advocated by President Donald Trump as promising treatments for COVID-19 appear to substantially increase the risks of death and heart complications in patients hospitalized with the disease.

According to the largest study on the subject, which involved more than 96,000 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 on six continents. The peer-reviewed study, which appeared in The Lancet on Friday, was led by Mandeep Mehra, a professor of medicine at Harvard.

Drugs studied included chloroquine and its hydroxychloroquine analog, which are used to treat autoimmune diseases such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, as well as malaria. Early laboratory work suggested that they also have powerful antiviral properties. But small clinical studies looking at the potential benefits for COVID-19 patients have provided mixed and inconclusive results at this time.

Still, some of those small uncontrolled studies suggesting benefits have gained traction and have led to undue optimism that drugs can treat pandemic disease. President Trump in particular has touted the drugs by calling them a "game changer," even this week, telling reporters that he is taking hydroxychloroquine. “A couple of weeks ago I started taking it. Because I think it is good; I have heard many good stories, "he said Monday, May 18.

That revelation runs counter to a recent announcement by the US Food and Drug Administration. USA That drugs "should be limited to clinical trial settings or to treat certain hospitalized patients." The FDA made the recommendation in light of reports of life-threatening heart rhythm problems related to the drugs, which have been administered in higher doses than those used for autoimmune and malaria patients.

Sobering statistics

Today's large new study appears to reinforce those concerns and deflate exaggerated hopes.

Mehra and colleagues looked at the medical records of more than 96,000 COVID-19 hospitalized patients from 671 hospitals in various countries. Their average age was approximately 54 years, and approximately 54 percent were male.

Of the patients, almost 15,000 had received one of the four treatments with one of the medications: 1,868 received chloroquine, 3,783 received chloroquine with a macrolide antibiotic (such as azithromycin), 3,016 received hydroxychloroquine, and 6,221 received hydroxychloroquine with a macrolide (a combination of Trump has also promoted). More than 81,000 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the study did not receive any of these regimens and were considered a control group.

The researchers looked primarily at the risks of hospital deaths and severe cardiac arrhythmias.

By comparing treatment groups with controls and adjusting risk factors for each patient, such as congestive heart failure, the researchers found the following:

COVID-19 patients who received hydroxychloroquine alone had a 34% higher risk of dying in hospital and a 137% higher risk of developing severe arrhythmia.

Those who received hydroxychloroquine with a macrolide had a 45 percent higher risk of dying in hospital and a 411 percent higher risk of developing severe arrhythmia.

Those who received chloroquine had a 37% higher risk of dying in hospital and a 256% higher risk of developing severe arrhythmia.

Those who received chloroquine and a macrolide had a 37% higher risk of dying in hospital and a 301% higher risk of developing severe arrhythmia.

Mehra and her colleagues conclude:

In this large multinational, real-world analysis, we did not observe any benefit of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine (when used alone or in combination with a macrolide) on hospital outcomes, when started early after the diagnosis of COVID-19. Each of the chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine drug regimens alone or in combination with a macrolide was associated with an increased risk of clinically significant onset of ventricular arrhythmias and an increased risk of hospital death with COVID-19.

The study has some significant limitations, including that it is simply an observational study, not a randomized, controlled trial considered a gold standard for evaluating treatments. As an observational study, it cannot prove cause and effect; it only reveals associations with treatments. Randomized trials, several of which are currently ongoing, are still needed to definitively determine the risks and benefits of the drug.

While the researchers tried to adapt to the different risk factors of the patients, it is possible that other unmeasured factors influence the course of their diseases. Furthermore, the findings do not speak of risks or outcomes for patients who are not hospitalized with COVID-19 and have mild or asymptomatic infections.

Despite the limitations, experts still say the study is illuminating. Stephen Evans, professor of pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, noted in a statement to the media that the study may have inappropriate risk biases and adjustments, "but it can be confidently asserted that Randomized trials will find substantial benefits for these medications, and the excess in heart rhythm problems is consistent with everything we know about them. "

He continued: "A definitive answer still awaits the results of randomized trials, but it is clear that drugs should not be administered for the treatment of COVID-19 other than in the context of a randomized trial. It could even be said to continue to give them that did not They are unethical in a trial, given this evidence that is not yet in contradiction with other available evidence. "

Babak Javid, an infectious disease expert at Tsinghua University School of Medicine in Beijing, said in a statement that the study "certainly casts a lot of doubt on whether these agents are effective in the environment in which these drugs are currently used in COVID- 19 patients: seriously ill patients in the hospital ".

%MINIFYHTML6c0a8dfed0afe8ec9b909d2ff10584ee14% %MINIFYHTML6c0a8dfed0afe8ec9b909d2ff10584ee14%

The lancet, 2020. DOI: 10.1016 / S0140-6736 (20) 31180-6 (About DOIs).