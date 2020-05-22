Hungary moves to close border camps after U.S. Sentence of the court

BUDAPEST – The Hungarian government transferred nearly 300 asylum seekers and began closing detention sites along its southern border after the highest court in the European Union ruled that it was illegally detaining immigrants.
The migrants were transferred Wednesday night and early Thursday morning from containers at fenced and guarded border sites, which Hungary has called "transit zones," to less strict reception centers. In the new centers, they will be allowed to go out for at least two hours a day. The moves are a rare apparent concession in Prime Minister Viktor Orban's long battle with European institutions over migration and other rights issues.
The Hungarian government said in a statement that it was complying with the ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union, issued last week, despite the fact that it considered it "risky and detrimental to the security of Europe."
Opposition to migration has been a powerful rallying cry for Orban, as his right-wing Fidesz party, which has commanded a parliamentary super-majority since 2010, has dedicated itself to transforming the country. in what he has called an "illiberal democracy,quot;, rewriting the Constitution and electoral laws, filling the Constitutional Court with sympathizers and taking control of the public and private media.
In March, to help fight the coronavirus, the Hungarian Parliament He voted to let the Prime Minister rule by decree. Mr. Orban said last week that he could relinquish those emergency powers in late May, adding that he expected an apology from those who had made unsubstantiated claims about them.
Mr. Orban emerged as an anti-migration crusader during the 2015 refugee crisis, when hundreds of thousands of desperate migrants from Syria and other countries attempted to enter the European Union, many across Hungary's southern border with Serbia.
The prime minister denounced Europe's response to the migration crisis as part of a plot involving billionaire philanthropist George Soros and the Brussels elite, implying that his goal is to replace Europe's white and Christian population with Muslims.
Mr. Orban's government built an electrified barbed wire fence along the southern border, allowing migrants to apply for asylum only in the fenced and protected transit areas, where they were housed in metal containers. Applications were automatically rejected if asylum seekers left the area while the application was pending.
In response to the European court ruling, the Hungarian government has indicated that it will create legal conditions allowing asylum applications in Hungary's foreign representations.
Andras Lederer, a senior defense official for the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, the human rights organization that represented the applicants in the case, said the sentence was the product of five years of hard work, but expressed concern that the Hungarian authorities try to find different ways to exclude people who need protection.
Those locked up in the transit zones were extremely happy and relieved to experience freedom, Lederer said, "especially families, those with children who stayed behind barbed wire, behind fences, in containers. They can now see trees They will be able to stand on the grass. "
The United Nations refugee agency welcomed Hungary's decision to transfer migrants to regular reception facilities, but asked Mr. Orban's government to ensure that people seeking refuge in Hungary have access to asylum according with the country's international obligations.
In a statement, the agency's representative for Central Europe, Montserrat Feixas Vihé, described the court ruling as "an opportunity for Hungary to adapt its asylum policies and practices to international and EU standards. Law."
Mr. Orban's government remains disagree with the European Union on multiple fronts.
In 2018, citing a list of attacks on democracy and the rule of law, the European Parliament voted to start the Article 7 procedure against Hungary, a process by which the country could be stripped of its vote in the European Council, the most unions powerful decision-making body.
The emergency powers established by the Hungarian Parliament during the coronavirus crisis have also drawn strong criticism from guardians of democracy and European policy makers.
Police have detained at least two government critics under new rules that criminalize fear activity. Both were released without charge.
But for those who moved out of the transit zones, the Orban government's decision to comply with the court ruling was an unexpected blessing.
Abouzar Soltani, a 38-year-old Iranian artist, had been locked in a transit zone with his 11-year-old son for a year and a half. He left his homeland because he did not share the views of the government.
Mr. Soltani and his son are now in a reception center near the border with Slovakia. Asylum seekers there can leave the premises for two hours a day. Some migrants previously detained in transit areas have been transferred to another center, near the Austrian border, where residents can enter and leave whenever they want.
"I am very happy because everyone is here, everyone is free," said Soltani, adding that his son calls the reception "home,quot; because it is a building, not a container. During their telephone interview, children could be heard laughing in the background.
"He is very happy because he plays with his friends," Soltani said of her son. And today, for the first time since he entered the transit zone, he would eat ice cream.