How the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown orders hurt farmers in North Texas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – John Paul Dineen worries when it's time to harvest his corn in August, he'll lose up to $ 75 an acre. "It is very worrying,quot;.

With corn on 350 acres in Waxahachie, Dineen said it could be a loss to reach more than $ 26,000. "That is a lot of money. It is very difficult to overcome that."

Dineen blames the pandemic for the recent drop in corn prices.

When the home stay ordered restaurants, schools, sports and business events to close, people had to cook at home.

That caused some supply chain problems in supermarkets because much of the meat packaging and other items had to change from wholesaler to retailer.

The virus also slowed production at meat-processing plants, which meant that buyers at livestock auctions did not need as much livestock from ranchers.

Dineen said, "Those feeder yards are not buying corn because they have no cattle to feed. So now, the corn we are growing is not worth what it was."

Russell Boening is president of the Texas Agricultural Office. "The pandemic has greatly affected agriculture," he said.

He said Texas ranchers, like himself, have lost a minimum value of $ 200 per head of cattle. “The price of our calves has dropped. Every time you have to maintain a product like that, you will lose money on it. "

The United States Department of Agriculture says that farmers who suffered a price loss of 5% or more will be eligible for direct payments of up to $ 250,000.

Boening said, "It is going to be a great help, it is a great help. I can tell you that it is greatly appreciated."

Dineen said, "You can't break the farmers. You can't make everyone run away from the farm."

It was a decision Dineen and her family made five years ago that really saved them during this pandemic.

Dineen decided to stop selling cattle at a cattle auction. “We were losing money on what we invested in them. When you're in an auction, you really have no control over the price. "

Instead, they made the decision to keep and raise their steers so that they could process them and sell different cuts of meat directly to consumers.

During the pandemic, he said, he has seen an increase in customers: some who don't want to go to a store and others who buy in bulk. "Being able to get our steers out of that grass right outside the door, right here to sell through these shelves, has really been a lifesaver for our family."

Dineen was asked if she hadn't made the change five years ago where she would be now. He said, "It is a question a little anxious to answer. For different reasons, we may not be here right now."