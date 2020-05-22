How Kylie Jenner Feels About Being Called A Minor Piece In Drake Song

Duckand Kylie Jenner It could have sparked romance rumors last year, but that doesn't mean the makeup mogul is his "side piece,quot; in any way.
This week, a song by the rapper and Futurewas played on Night Owl Sound's Instagram Live, revealing lyrics such as "Real shit, Kylie Jenner, that's a side piece / Yeah I got 20 kylies relatives"He also gave it a name Gigi hadid, Kendall Jenner and other women
The following morning, the Canadian released a statement clarifying that the song had been recorded 3 years earlier, but was discarded. "The last thing I want to do is wake up some friends of mine who feel disrespected, so I had to say that to start the day," he said.
Since then, none of the named stars has spoken, but a source tells E! News Kylie "was not surprised,quot; by the lyrics of the song.
"He has no hard feelings about it. I knew he was old," the source explains. "She and Drake are still very good friends and she just laughed." Furthermore, the source says that Kylie "appreciated,quot; the fact that Drake acted quickly to address the situation.
Stassie TikTok
Looking at their current relationship status, or lack thereof, the source reveals, "Drake and Kylie are still keeping in touch regularly and everything is fine."
For a brief time, people suspected that the 22-year-old was romantically related to the rapper, but a source previously explained that they were just "good friends,quot; who were in social settings. "They have always been good friends and have been hanging out more than Kylie is single and Drake is in town at his home in Calabasas," the source said. "It is a convenient friendship but it is strictly platonic."
It seems that Kylie is still single and spends all her time with her daughter. Stormi Webster. She and the 2-year-old recently moved into a new Los Angeles home where she and BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou I have been doing keeping up with the Kardashians inspired by TikToks.
