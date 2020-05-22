How Kylie Jenner Feels About Being Called A Minor Piece In Drake Song

Duckand Kylie Jenner It could have sparked romance rumors last year, but that doesn't mean the makeup mogul is his "side piece,quot; in any way.

%MINIFYHTML36986a870ec1d6db744f32b9e6d4582e11% %MINIFYHTML36986a870ec1d6db744f32b9e6d4582e11%

This week, a song by the rapper and Futurewas played on Night Owl Sound's Instagram Live, revealing lyrics such as "Real shit, Kylie Jenner, that's a side piece / Yeah I got 20 kylies relatives"He also gave it a name Gigi hadid, Kendall Jenner and other women

The following morning, the Canadian released a statement clarifying that the song had been recorded 3 years earlier, but was discarded. "The last thing I want to do is wake up some friends of mine who feel disrespected, so I had to say that to start the day," he said.

Since then, none of the named stars has spoken, but a source tells E! News Kylie "was not surprised,quot; by the lyrics of the song.