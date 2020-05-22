How is quarantine surviving with a partner?

%MINIFYHTMLb25f3ca11256c76c4911035f4799463a13% %MINIFYHTMLb25f3ca11256c76c4911035f4799463a13% Screenshot: Youtube %MINIFYHTMLb25f3ca11256c76c4911035f4799463a14% %MINIFYHTMLb25f3ca11256c76c4911035f4799463a14%

When I got married, everyone told me exactly the same thing, the first year is the most difficult. But, God loves a duck, I had no idea that the first year of marriage would involve a pandemic that canceled both my wedding ceremony and my honeymoon and forced me to enter where I am trapped at home with my partner 24 hours a day. day, 7 days a week. I imagine that many couples are going through a similar experience and discovering that their partner is actually the most annoying person on the face of the earth.

For example, my partner, who has no idea I'm writing this, forgets to recycle his shampoo bottles and the cardboard center of the toilet paper rolls. I gently remind you about recycling when what I really want to do is push it out of our apartment window, fourteen floors above the ground.

In an effort to keep us out of prison, we have tried to collect more "together" activities, resulting in the purchase of several Assassin’s Creed games, for sale for less than $ 10. Assassin’s Creed is a video game that incorporates theories of murder, history and conspiracy divided into several different trilogies that follow a similar thread. For the most part, the games narrate a fictional company called Abstergo and their plan to conquer the world by hacking the past through DNA. It is wild.

Last week I bought Assassin's Creed: Unity, set during the French revolution, and Assassin's Creed: Syndicate, set in London during the industrial revolution. The ease with which one can kill people in Unit It has been an incredible outlet for my simmering rage and it has given me and my partner something new to discuss. The game has quite a few side quests and I'll probably try to complete each one in an effort to extend the mental vacations I get by playing.

I can't recommend the Assassin’s Creed enough franchise. How do you keep your relationships afloat?