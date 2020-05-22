Home workouts are easier for parents if kids join in – Up News Info

With gyms closed, here's a question for moms with kids at home: How's your workouts going?

A physical trainer says that home workouts can be easier if you and your children do it together. Sloane Davis, owner of Pancakes and Pushups, as a mother, understands the struggles.

She says that if you have a baby who is still unable to walk, turn her onto her back and push her toward your face. Every time you go down kiss him.

Use the baby as a weight. You can perform squats and lunges while holding it.

If you have older kids, a trampoline is a great activity to jump with.