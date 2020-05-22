Here's why Lindsay Lohan is generating cheating parent reunion rumors

Parent Trap Fans, listen up: We have brilliant news beyond brilliant!
Thursday, Parent Trap director Nancy Meyers he nearly broke the Internet after mocking that a possible cast meeting was underway. Coming to Instagram with news of a special announcement about the 1998 remake of the 1961 film, she shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot of herself directing a young man. Lindsay Lohan and Elaine Hendrix as they shot the confrontation by the duo's pool. But unfortunately, the famous director emphasized that the news will not include a sequel.
"I have some news from #ParentTrap to share next week," Meyers wrote. "#ItsGoingToBeFun. (Not a sequel. Sorry!)"
And, it seems like a major cast member might already be on board. In addition to confirming that something exciting was in the works, Lohan retweeted an article speculating that a Parent Trap The meeting was happening. While the Bad Girls The star didn't say much about the upcoming project, her fans quickly celebrated.
"We are shaking," wrote one, followed by another who tweeted, "We need it!" Mocking the fact that Lohan portrayed the twins Hallie and Annie, one fan joked, "Hope Lindsay and her twin are there at the same time."
Fans of the family's favorite movie, which also stars Dennis Quaid and the afternoon Natasha RichardsonThey were not the only ones to rejoice at the news. After the publication of Meyers, celebrities including Lily Aldridge, Ina Garten, Katie Couric and more they took to the sections of commentaries to obtain more information. "It's ALWAYS fun with you! I can't wait!" the Barefoot countess star wrote. Ali Wentworth He also chimed in, commenting, "I can't wait! Tell me now!"
This reunion speculation comes months before The parental trap22nd anniversary in July. Earlier this week, Simon Kunz, who played the James family's butler, was nostalgic by recreating his now and Lohan's iconic handshake on TikTok.
In recent months, Lohan has also been adamant about rolling the ball on a Bad Girls continuation. Last month, she shared that she is eager to resume her role as Cady Heron and meet with Tina Fey and the rest of the crew from the 2004 movie.
"I think I was holding onto that for a very long idea," Lohan explained. "I kind of wanted to go back with a Bad Girls 2, with the same cast and work with Tina and the whole team again and (director) Mark Waters"
She added: "And that was really what I wanted, I was really excited to do that. And that's all in her hands really. So, that would definitely be an exciting thing."
