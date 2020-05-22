Here's why Lindsay Lohan is generating cheating parent reunion rumors

Parent Trap Fans, listen up: We have brilliant news beyond brilliant!

Thursday, Parent Trap director Nancy Meyers he nearly broke the Internet after mocking that a possible cast meeting was underway. Coming to Instagram with news of a special announcement about the 1998 remake of the 1961 film, she shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot of herself directing a young man. Lindsay Lohan and Elaine Hendrix as they shot the confrontation by the duo's pool. But unfortunately, the famous director emphasized that the news will not include a sequel.

"I have some news from #ParentTrap to share next week," Meyers wrote. "#ItsGoingToBeFun. (Not a sequel. Sorry!)"

And, it seems like a major cast member might already be on board. In addition to confirming that something exciting was in the works, Lohan retweeted an article speculating that a Parent Trap The meeting was happening. While the Bad Girls The star didn't say much about the upcoming project, her fans quickly celebrated.