Here's everything that comes to HBO Max in June 2020

Available June 1

4th and forever: Muck City: Season one

Babysitting adventures, 1987 (HBO)

Amelie 2001 (HBO)

An American werewolf in London1981 (HBO)

The American, 2010 (HBO)

Another Cinderella story2008

Beautiful girls, 1996 (HBO)

Black beauty1994

Bridget Jones Baby2016

The bucket list2007

Cabaret1972

The champion1979

Chicago2002

A Cinderella story2004

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song2011

clash of titans2010

Cradle 2 The grave2003

Shock, 2005 (Director's cut) (HBO)

Doubt, 2008 (HBO)

Dreaming of Joseph Lees, 1999 (HBO)

Drop Dead Gorgeous1999

Dune1984 (HBO)

Elf2003

Enter the dragon1973

Far, 1992 (HBO)

Final destination2000

Final destination 22003

Final destination 32006

The final destiny2009

Firewall2006

Turned around2010

Forces of nature, 1999 (HBO)

The fountain, 2006 (HBO)

Hectic1988

From dusk till dawnnineteen ninety six

The metal jacket1987

Gente De Zona: In Another's Letter, 2018 (HBO)

The good son1993 (HBO)

The Goonies1985

Hanna, 2011 (HBO)

Havana, 1990 (HBO)

He has a game, 1998 (HBO)

The sky can wait1978

Heidi2006

Hello again, 1987 (HBO)

The hobbit: an unexpected journey2012

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug2013

Hunger1983

In his shoes, 2005 (HBO)

In Like Flint, 1967 (HBO)

The iron Giant1999

Two requirednineteen ninety five

Juice1992

The last mimsy2007

License to get married2007

Lifetime, 1999 (HBO)

Life force1985 (HBO)

Turn off the lights, 2016 (HBO)

Like water for Chocolate1993 (HBO)

Looney Tunes: back in action2003

The losers2010

Love jones1997

Lucy2020 (HBO)

Magic mike2012

McCabe and Mrs. Miller1971

Misery1990

Miss Pettigrew lives for a day, 2008 (HBO)

A monster calls, 2016 (HBO)

Mr. Wonderful1993 (HBO)

Must love dogs2005

My Dog Skip2000

Mystical river2003

The NeverEnding Story II: The Next Chapter1991

The endless story1984

New York Minute2004

Stormy nights2008

No reservations2007

Ordinary people1980

Our flint man, 1966 (HBO)

The parallax view1974

Patch Adams, 1998 (HBO)

A perfect world1993

Pedro Capo: In Letter Other, 2017 (HBO)

Best personal brand, 1982

Presumed innocent1990

Lightning, 2004 (HBO)

Richie Rich1994

Rosewood1997

Rugrats go crazy2003

Left with nothing1988

Second-hand lions2003

She is the man, 2006 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes: A Shadow Game, 2011 (HBO)

Space cowboys2000

Speed ​​runner2008

Splendor in the grass1961

Stepfather, 1987 (HBO)

Summer catch2001

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles1990

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 21991

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 31993

Tess1980 (HBO)

Tim Burton & # 39; s Corpse Bride2005

The Time Traveler's Wife2009

Titanic1997

TMNT2007

Torch Song Trilogy1988

Turbo: a Power Rangers movie, 1997 (HBO)

Tweety's high-flying adventures, 2000

U-571, 2000 (HBO)

US Marshals USA1998

Unaccompanied minors2006

Uncle buck, 1989 (HBO)

Veronica Mars2014

Walk and talk, 1996 (HBO)

We are marshall2006

Rare science1985 (HBO)

When Harry met Sally, 1989

Wild Wild West1999

Wonder, 2019 (HBO)

X Men First generation, 2011 (HBO)

You've got mail1998

Available June 2

Carbonaro interior, Season One (TruTV)