HBO Shifting Emmy Party and FYC Funds to L.A. COVID-19 Relief – Up News Info

HBO said Friday that it is redirecting funds set aside for the network's Emmy Awards party and FYC events to make a $ 1 million donation to the Mayor's Fund for the Los Angeles Emergency Crisis Fund COVID-19 .

"On behalf of Bob Greenblatt and myself, we are proud to make this HBO contribution instead of using it for our traditional Emmy party and FYC events," said HBO President Casey Bloys. “I am tremendously proud of all of our shows at the Emmy contest this year, and I hope they receive the recognition that I believe is deservedly due to all of our talented collaborators, in front of and behind the camera. We look forward to getting back to the work we love. ”

The Mayor's Fund for the Los Angeles Emergency Crisis Fund COVID-19 is providing essential support to the emerging and critical needs identified with the city as it responds to the pandemic, including supporting families and small businesses , assists health workers, critical health care teams, victims of domestic violence, and services for the city's homeless population.