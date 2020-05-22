Happy birthday Morgan Stewart! Look at the desires worthy of your companions

Happy 32nd birthday, Morgan Stewart!

the Daily pop and Night Pop The host may not be in the office today with his partner E! personalities, but that wasn't going to stop them from celebrating on his behalf. Check out this fun clip, which shows everyone from In the room& # 39; s Jason Kennedy to The summary& # 39; s Erin lim Sending his love to Morgan on his big day!

Some of the messages were certainly sweeter than others, like Erin's, declaring Morgan "a goddess,quot; and "the Gemini queen," but there were also some awkward moments. Scott Tweedie pouring a glass of pink champagne with your foot? Check. Hunter march Contemplating if the two are more than friends? Yes. Melanie Bromley thinking you are sending a congratulatory message to Carissa Culiner? Insurance.

"Carissa, congratulations on your new baby! I am so happy for you and I miss you so much in Daily popMelanie said before "realizing,quot; her mistake later. " Morgan is being a bitch! We need you back on that set quickly. "