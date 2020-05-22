Happy birthday Ginnifer Goodwin! Look at his cutest photos with Josh Dallas

And they live happily ever after!
Today we are ringing Ginnifer Goodwinthe birthday by looking at the most beautiful photos of the actress with her husband, Josh Dallas.
The adorable couple's love story is literally straight out of a fairy tale, as the couple met on the set of ABC. Once Upon a time playing opposite each other as Snow White and Prince Charming.
As if that wasn't sweet enough, the couple continued to add chapters to their love story when they welcomed two children, Oliver and Hugo Dallas, In their lifes.
Goodwin spoke about her role as mother to ME! News at the People & # 39; s Choice Awards 2015, saying, "Being a parent, whatever a parent you want to give an Oscar to," adding that her husband "makes me laugh a lot."
While the two are working on individual acting projects now, Goodwin at Women who kill and Dallas in the cast of Manifest—We still see them together all the time through adorable photos Dallas shares on his Instagram.
Check out the cutest photos of the couple below!
Josh Dallas / Instagram
I play in
"And the season begins!" Josh Dallas shared at a Los Angeles Football Club soccer game with his beautiful wife, Ginnifer Goodwin.
Josh Dallas / Instagram
All aboard
The cute couple looked just magical as they had a great day hanging out on the Harry Potter themed bus.
Josh Dallas / Instagram
The happiest place on earth
"Only the happiest place on earth,quot;, the Manifest Star captioned his adorable selfie with Goodwin at Disneyland, a fitting place for the two to visit him after playing the Disney characters live.
Josh Dallas / Instagram
A murderous couple
"When I went back to the sixties and dated BethAnn," Dallas wrote on Instagram as he visited his wife on the set of his latest show, Women who kill.
Daniele Venturelli / WireImage
Dapper Duo
The couple caught the eye when they arrived looking stylish at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2019.
A B C
And they live happily ever after
In 2018, the show that brought them together said goodbye and the audience was able to see the now married couple on screen together for the finale.
John Sciulli / Getty Images for John Varvatos
For a good cause
The silly couple attended the John Varvatos The 13th Annual Stuart House benefits from a brilliant Goodwin showing off his second baby bump.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney
Go wild
A support from Dallas took the step and repeated with his wife at the premiere of his movie, Zootopia, in 2016.
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Black White
The fashion couple served a classic look at the People & # 39; s Choice Awards ceremony in 2015.
Dean / MRM / NPG.com
Future mother!
Shortly after the couple got engaged, Goodwin announced in November 2013 that she was pregnant with their first child!
Billy Farrell / BFANYC / Sipa United States
Service looks
The paparazzi snapped a lot of photos of the couple when they hit the mat at the Met Gala in 2013. Even cuter? Later that year, the two would be engaged in October.
JKING / FAMEFLYNET PHOTOS
Partner Alert!
Quickly after starting Once Upon a time Together, the new couple started dating publicly in 2011 and made us pass out with how cute they were together.
ABC / CHRIS HELCERMANAS-BENGE
…Once Upon a time
Some people dream of having a fairy tale romance, but Goodwin and Dallas are really living it!
The charming couple met on the set of the fantasy series. Once Upon a time, where they played against each other as Snow White and Prince Charming, making their love story one of the most beautiful in Hollywood.
%MINIFYHTML946663f2138d60cf2574758e8d7b649514%