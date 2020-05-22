Happy birthday Ginnifer Goodwin! Look at his cutest photos with Josh Dallas

And they live happily ever after!

Today we are ringing Ginnifer Goodwinthe birthday by looking at the most beautiful photos of the actress with her husband, Josh Dallas.

The adorable couple's love story is literally straight out of a fairy tale, as the couple met on the set of ABC. Once Upon a time playing opposite each other as Snow White and Prince Charming.

As if that wasn't sweet enough, the couple continued to add chapters to their love story when they welcomed two children, Oliver and Hugo Dallas, In their lifes.

Goodwin spoke about her role as mother to ME! News at the People & # 39; s Choice Awards 2015, saying, "Being a parent, whatever a parent you want to give an Oscar to," adding that her husband "makes me laugh a lot."

While the two are working on individual acting projects now, Goodwin at Women who kill and Dallas in the cast of Manifest—We still see them together all the time through adorable photos Dallas shares on his Instagram.