Happy birthday Ginnifer Goodwin! Look at his cutest photos with Josh Dallas

And they live happily ever after!

Today we are ringing Ginnifer Goodwinthe birthday by looking at the most beautiful photos of the actress with her husband, Josh Dallas.

The adorable couple's love story is literally straight out of a fairy tale, as the couple met on the set of ABC. Once Upon a time playing opposite each other as Snow White and Prince Charming.

As if that wasn't sweet enough, the couple continued to add chapters to their love story when they welcomed two children, Oliver and Hugo Dallas, In their lifes.

Goodwin spoke about her role as mother to ME! News at the People & # 39; s Choice Awards 2015, saying, "Being a parent, whatever a parent you want to give an Oscar to," adding that her husband "makes me laugh a lot."

While the two are working on individual acting projects now, Goodwin at Women who kill and Dallas in the cast of Manifest—We still see them together all the time through adorable photos Dallas shares on his Instagram.

Check out the cutest photos of the couple below!

Josh Dallas / Instagram

I play in

"And the season begins!" Josh Dallas shared at a Los Angeles Football Club soccer game with his beautiful wife, Ginnifer Goodwin.

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Instagram

Josh Dallas / Instagram

All aboard

The cute couple looked just magical as they had a great day hanging out on the Harry Potter themed bus.

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Instagram

Josh Dallas / Instagram

The happiest place on earth

"Only the happiest place on earth,quot;, the Manifest Star captioned his adorable selfie with Goodwin at Disneyland, a fitting place for the two to visit him after playing the Disney characters live.

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Instagram

Josh Dallas / Instagram

A murderous couple

"When I went back to the sixties and dated BethAnn," Dallas wrote on Instagram as he visited his wife on the set of his latest show, Women who kill.

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2019

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Dapper Duo

The couple caught the eye when they arrived looking stylish at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2019.

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Once Upon a Time Series Finale

A B C

In 2018, the show that brought them together said goodbye and the audience was able to see the now married couple on screen together for the finale.

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Oscar 2017, Academy Awards, Couples

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Red Hot

The cute couple hit the Oscars red carpet together in 2017.

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas

John Sciulli / Getty Images for John Varvatos

For a good cause

The silly couple attended the John Varvatos The 13th Annual Stuart House benefits from a brilliant Goodwin showing off his second baby bump.

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

Go wild

A support from Dallas took the step and repeated with his wife at the premiere of his movie, Zootopia, in 2016.

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, People & # 39; s Choice Awards

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Black White

The fashion couple served a classic look at the People & # 39; s Choice Awards ceremony in 2015.

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas

Dean / MRM / NPG.com

Future mother!

Shortly after the couple got engaged, Goodwin announced in November 2013 that she was pregnant with their first child!

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, MET Gala

Billy Farrell / BFANYC / Sipa United States

Service looks

The paparazzi snapped a lot of photos of the couple when they hit the mat at the Met Gala in 2013. Even cuter? Later that year, the two would be engaged in October.

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas

JKING / FAMEFLYNET PHOTOS

Partner Alert!

Quickly after starting Once Upon a time Together, the new couple started dating publicly in 2011 and made us pass out with how cute they were together.

ONCE UPON A TIME, JOSH DALLAS, GINNIFER GOODWIN

ABC / CHRIS HELCERMANAS-BENGE

…Once Upon a time

Some people dream of having a fairy tale romance, but Goodwin and Dallas are really living it!

The charming couple met on the set of the fantasy series. Once Upon a time, where they played against each other as Snow White and Prince Charming, making their love story one of the most beautiful in Hollywood.

