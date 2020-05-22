Halsey Calls New Album A Love Letter To Her Bipolar Disorder

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Without me & # 39; He says he made peace with his mental illness while making his third studio album appropriately called & # 39; Manic & # 39; which was released in January.

Halsey She has opened up about accepting her bipolar disorder in a new YouTube series for Mental Health Awareness Month, May 2020.

The singer of "Without Me" participated in Artist Spotlight Stories with a psychologist. Snehi Kapur and she finally discussed making peace with herself after being diagnosed as a teenager and experiencing drastic mood swings.

"In the process of making this album, I had to make peace with this manic version of myself," she said of the recording of her latest release, Manic, which hit listeners in January, noting that the album is one. " love letter "to bipolar disorder. .

Halsey, who was admitted to a psychiatric hospital for a 17-day stay after attempting suicide at the age of 17, went on to talk about the difficult social problems she had to face while managing her own mental health. "I think our culture, in a way, has an obsession and a dislike for the 'crazy woman'," he said. "We love her but we also put that word against her … The way they (the media) can take your narrative from you after you've chosen to share it is what is one of the scariest parts."

Halsey is also often baffled by fans who insist he doesn't look like someone with mental health issues. "You see a young woman who is achieving all of these goals," he explained.