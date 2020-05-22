Hall of Fame Center Patrick Ewing tests positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

WASHINGTON (CBSLA / AP) – Georgetown basketball coach Patrick Ewing tested positive for COVID-19 and is receiving treatment in a hospital.

"This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly," the Hall of Fame player as a player for the Hoyas in college and the New York Knicks in the NBA said in a statement released by the university. "I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of themselves and their loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I'll be fine and we'll all get through this. "

I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of themselves and their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG – Patrick Ewing (@ CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020

The school said Ewing, 57, is the only member of the men's program who contracted the coronavirus.

His condition was not disclosed.

As a player, the 7-foot Ewing helped Georgetown win the 1984 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship and reach another two games for the title.

During Ewing's four years playing for John Thompson Jr., Georgetown was 121-23, a winning percentage of .840.

