Grazing cows Probable cause of E. coli outbreaks related to romaine lettuce from the Salinas Valley – Up News Info San Francisco

SALINAS (Up News Info / AP) – Outbreaks of E. coli disease that sickened 188 people who ate California-grown romaine lettuce likely came from grazing cattle near farms, the US Food and Drug Administration said in a report released Thursday.

Cow feces, which contain the bacteria, are considered "the most likely contributing factor,quot; to three outbreaks of food-borne illness that date back to fields in the Salinas Valley, according to the report.

The outbreaks occurred in November and December last and affected people in at least 16 states and Canada. No deaths were reported.

The researchers concluded that the disease focused on ranches and fields that belonged to the same producer and that were located downstream of public lands where livestock grazed.

E. coli infection generally causes illness two to eight days later, according to health authorities. Most people have diarrhea and abdominal cramps. However, some cases can be life threatening and cause kidney failure and seizures.

E. coli bacteria can enter water and soil through multiple routes, including domestic or wild animal waste, fertilizers, and other agricultural products.

The FDA definitely could not identify a contamination route for the three 2019 outbreaks. But the agency said the possibilities included runoff from grazing area water, windblown material, or animals or vehicles following it into the fields. .

"Agricultural water sources used to grow romaine lettuce,quot; were also possible routes, according to the report's executive summary.

Another E. coli outbreak in the spring of 2018 that sickened more than 200 people and killed five was attributed to contaminated irrigation water near a batch of cattle.

Between 2009 and 2018, federal authorities identified 40 outbreaks of food-borne E. coli in the U.S. USA "With a confirmed or suspicious link with green leaves," the FDA said.

Industry groups tightened security measures after the 2018 outbreak, including the expansion of buffer zones between crop fields and livestock. The FDA issued a plan in March with a series of voluntary recommendations to reduce the risk of contaminating the fields. They include increasing buffer zones between grazing lands and farmland and adding barriers such as ditches and berms.

The research was conducted by the FDA with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA, Agencies in various states and Canadian food and health inspection agencies.

