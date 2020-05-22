Governor's lifeline for voting campaigns in Colorado may reach multiple courts before resolution

%MINIFYHTML60d9b248c33b6c538a835baf4ca2761b13% %MINIFYHTML60d9b248c33b6c538a835baf4ca2761b13%

Whether or not Colorado voting campaigns will be allowed to collect petition signatures by mail and email remains an open question, and may go to several courts before it is resolved.

On Friday morning in Denver District Court, Judge Robert McGahey heard the arguments in a legal challenge by a coalition of business groups to Governor Jared Polis' recent order to allow petitioners to loosen the rules for applicants for ballots. It will not rule until at least Wednesday, he said. That probably won't be the last word on the matter.

“I am an accelerator on the road to justice. Whatever order you enter, no matter what that order is, it will make one side or the other in this case unhappy, or likely to do so, "McGahey said." And what that means is that whatever order you enter will be appealed. "

Wherever this case is decided, the result will have enormous consequences. The governor's order was a lifeline for election campaigns that faced the potentially insurmountable challenge of having to collect more than 100,000 signatures in person each, while many are being held in their homes and public events are canceled.

The final decision in this case may determine whether Colorado residents in November will vote on proposals to provide paid family and medical leave to workers statewide, restrict access to abortion, and revise the state's income tax code. , among other measures.

The governor's opponents believe he overstepped his authority by relaxing the petition guidelines.

"You cannot suspend the substantive law and replace it with your own substantive law," attorney Chris Murray told the judge. Murray represents Dan Ritchie, who filed the lawsuit and is a board member of the Colorado Concern business group.

Deputy Attorney General Christopher Beall, arguing on behalf of the governor, said it is not accurate that the governor does not replace existing laws, noting that it does so routinely in executive orders.

"There is nothing in the executive order that conflicts with the constitution," he said, exposing what he said is standard practice: "The governor deals with the emergency, the governor takes action – he does it quickly – (and ) suspends statutes that hinder the state's ability to cope with the disaster. "

Friday's hearing was by video call, and McGahey, from his Denver home, noticed the novelty of that: "John Lennon was right when he said‘ Strange Days. "