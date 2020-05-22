Governor Abbott issues executive order suspending in-person visit to jails – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order suspending in-person visits in all county and municipal jails in the state of Texas.

"Prisons have proven to be very susceptible to COVID-19 surges, so we are focused on containing any potential hot spots and preventing spread both within prisons and in the community," said Abbott. “I encourage prisons to use virtual visitation strategies to allow visits in a way that protects both staff and the inmate population. The state of Texas is committed to keeping all Texans safe, protecting our most vulnerable populations, and mitigating the spread of COVID-19 throughout the Lone Star state. "

The restriction does not apply to visits by an attorney meeting with a client or a religious leader or member of the clergy.

Abbott previously ordered state jails, prisons, and juvenile justice facilities to restrict visits by issuing his coronavirus disaster declaration. His executive order adds another layer of defense to contain the hot spots of COVID-19, prevent the spread of the community, and protect staff and inmates.