Gossip Girl reboot has been officially delayed

Sorry, Upper East Siders. That Gossip Girl restarting will have to wait.

HBO Max Cheif content officer Kevin Reilly confirmed to Vulture today that the new Gossip Girl has not yet started shooting and that it will not be ready for any release date in 2020 due to the pandemic.

"They hadn't started production yet; they were in pre-production and ready to roll," he said, meaning the show won't be ready to premiere until 2021.

Almost all Hollywood productions closed due to concerns about the coronavirus, and few, if any, have been restarted. The CW even carried its entire line from fall to January, hoping that production can resume around September.

HBO Max launches next week and was originally going to have the friends Special reunion available at launch, but the special was never filmed before the coronavirus became too big a concern, and it will also have to wait. However, we will finally be able to see all the friends in quarantine again thanks to the fact that the entire series will be available in the new service.