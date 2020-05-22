Gossip Girl reboot has been officially delayed

Sorry, Upper East Siders. That Gossip Girl restarting will have to wait.
HBO Max Cheif content officer Kevin Reilly confirmed to Vulture today that the new Gossip Girl has not yet started shooting and that it will not be ready for any release date in 2020 due to the pandemic.
"They hadn't started production yet; they were in pre-production and ready to roll," he said, meaning the show won't be ready to premiere until 2021.
Almost all Hollywood productions closed due to concerns about the coronavirus, and few, if any, have been restarted. The CW even carried its entire line from fall to January, hoping that production can resume around September.
HBO Max launches next week and was originally going to have the friends Special reunion available at launch, but the special was never filmed before the coronavirus became too big a concern, and it will also have to wait. However, we will finally be able to see all the friends in quarantine again thanks to the fact that the entire series will be available in the new service.
The new Gossip Girl It takes place eight years after the original series and follows a new group of students at a private New York school dealing with a new generation of Gossip Girl, who we are all now thanks to the power of social media. Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandezand Jason Gotay They will all star in the series.
Kristen bell It will also return as the voice of Gossip Girl, and the show comes from original creators. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, with Joshua Safran writing the pilot.
There are currently 10 planned episodes.
HBO Max launches on May 27 and comes with either your HBO or HBO Now subscription or it costs $ 14.99 a month to sign up. It will contain content from all Warner properties (like every season of The Bachelor…) as well as new series, including a romcom series called Love lifestarring Anna Kendrick.
%MINIFYHTML68dba038a02ea1079421045fb2faad3b14%