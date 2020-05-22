Google app dark mode: how to enable dark mode in Google app

%MINIFYHTML048016754ca507b587e379065ef185f611% %MINIFYHTML048016754ca507b587e379065ef185f611%

Google recently purchased the dark mode theme for its search app on both Android and iOS. The company has begun rolling out the update in a phased manner and is expected to reach more users later this week.

The dark mode feature in the search app supports dark mode system-wide and by default adopts the default theme of smartphones. If your smartphone doesn't have a system-wide dark mode feature, the app also gives you the option to manually change the theme. You can even go for the permanent dark theme too.

Wondering how to enable dark mode in the Google app, follow our step by step guide

Prerequisites:

Android 10 or higher



iOS 12 or higher



The latest version of the Google application.

Steps to enable dark mode in Google app



one) Open the Google app on your smartphone



2) Tap the More button with three dots in the lower right corner



3) Go to Settings



4) Then tap General



5) Scroll down and choose the Theme option

