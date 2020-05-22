Google app dark mode: how to enable dark mode in Google app

The dark mode feature in the search app supports dark mode system-wide and by default adopts the default theme of smartphones. If your smartphone doesn't have a system-wide dark mode feature, the app also gives you the option to manually change the theme. You can even go for the permanent dark theme too.
Wondering how to enable dark mode in the Google app, follow our step by step guide
Prerequisites:
Android 10 or higher
iOS 12 or higher
The latest version of the Google application.
Steps to enable dark mode in Google app
Open the Google app on your smartphone
Tap the More button with three dots in the lower right corner
Go to Settings
Then tap General
Here, select the Dark option to activate dark mode in the Google app
