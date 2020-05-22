Georgia Releases COVID-19 Best Practice Guide for Film and Television as State Prepares to Restart Production – Up News Info

A month ago, Georgia became one of the first states in the United States to begin easing business restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. Today, he became the first state to establish official safety guidelines for film and television production to resume on his sets. The news comes as Tyler Perry is preparing to restart production on July 8 at his Atlanta-based Tyler Perry studios.

Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced a "best practices" filming guide for Georgia on Friday. The recommendations, developed in close collaboration with state-owned studio and production company officials, incorporate many of the safety rule suggestions submitted by various organizations over the past month and a half, including Film Florida's extensive guide to recommendations. .

Georgia Best Practices require maintaining social distance, temperature controls, and testing, limiting the number of people in each area to only essential personnel and the designation of a designated Occupational Hazard Prevention person to monitor all aspects of production to make sure security protocols are followed. .

Recommendations also include talented masks, except when on camera, use a clear barrier between actors when setting marks and positions, employ camera tricks to make actors appear closer together than they are, reducing the number of background artists when possible, making as much location to explore and launch as virtually as possible, eliminating the sharing of microphones, cameras, grip and electrical equipment, as well as costumes, encouraging cast and crew members to use transportation staff and actors to get to the set in their own costumes and makeup, while discouraging touch-ups and makeup for background artists, staggering meal times and using takeaways, and limiting the number of passengers in transport vans to two . (You can read the full list of guidelines below or on the Georgia Film Office website.)

Companies are asked to use Georgia's recommendations in conjunction with industry-wide labor and management protocols as they develop. In addition to Perry's list of TV series, Netflix Strange things He also shoots in Atlanta, which has become the largest production center in Hollywood outside of Los Angeles and New York.

"We are very grateful to the hardworking people who make up and contribute to Georgia's incredibly successful film and television industry, and we thank them for all the ways they have responded throughout the state's response to COVID-19," said the Governor Kemp. "The Georgia Film Office has continued to work closely with industry executives to develop these blueprints on how productions can help protect cast and crew members."

Before the coronavirus crisis, which halted Hollywood production, Georgia set a new movie record for fiscal year 2019. The 391 film and television productions filmed in Georgia spent $ 2.9 billion in the state, supported 3,040 film and television industries. companies, and delivered $ 9.2 billion in total wages.