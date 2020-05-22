Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing reveals positive COVID-19 test, says he'll be "fine,quot;

Georgetown men's basketball coach and Hoyas legend Patrick Ewing tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Friday.

The university said in a statement that Ewing, 57, is isolated at a local hospital. Ewing issued his own statement urging people to take the disease, which is caused by the new coronavirus, seriously.

"I'll be fine and we'll all get through this," said Ewing.

I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of themselves and their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG – Patrick Ewing (@ CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020

No other member of the program tested positive, Georgetown said.

Ewing is entering his fourth season as Hoyas' head coach. He has compiled an overall record of 49-46 (19-35 Big East). The former center led Georgetown to the 1984 NCAA Tournament championship over Houston, one of only three appearances in the title game he made during his college career. The Hoyas lost to North Carolina and Michael Jordan in 1982 and to Villanova in 1985.