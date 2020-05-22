Fox reporter Pit Jamie Little will drive more than anyone in NASCAR on Coca-Cola 600 weekend

Indianapolis is approximately 575 miles away from Charlotte Motor Speedway, according to the ever-reliable Google Maps. Traveling such a distance would normally require a fast flight, an hour and 45 minutes maximum.

%MINIFYHTML93a37ed40e6c5f35c0bc735abb30c71513% %MINIFYHTML93a37ed40e6c5f35c0bc735abb30c71513%

However, Fox Sports understandably wants its employees to avoid potentially overcrowded planes amid the coronavirus pandemic. So Jamie Little, who will cover Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte as one of two Fox reporters on the broadcast, made the trip on Friday with her husband and two children from their home in a suburb of Indianapolis.

"It should take about eight hours," Little told Sporting News during a recent phone conversation, despite Google estimating that the trip should take approximately nine hours. Maybe he was in a hurry to experience the thrill of what will be an unprecedented work weekend.

MORE: Updated 2020 NASCAR Cup Schedule

Although it will run on its traditional Memorial Day weekend date, the Coca-Cola 600 is the third Cup Series race since NASCAR returned with a modified schedule after a two-month hiatus caused by the covid-19 outbreak. NASCAR was able to return to live action in part because it was willing to implement strict attendance policies beyond the ban on fans in the stands.

Those restrictions have limited the number of employees Fox can send to the track for broadcast, so the network is sending its four pit reporters, Little, Regan Smith, Matt Yocum and Vince Welch, to races in a rotation, one per event. Smith and Yocum covered last week's pair of races at Darlington, and Welch is assigned to Wednesday's race at Charlotte.

Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday will be an exception. Fox will use two pit reporters (Little and Smith) to fill the 40 pit positions, a job typically divided by the four reporters, for NASCAR's longest run. Even with the help, Little will cover twice the amount of terrain she's used to wondering about.

"I would say that probably on average, on a weekend like the Coca-Cola 600, it's probably close to 13,000 or 14,000," Little said, referring to the steps recorded by his Apple Watch while he's working. With a laugh, he added: "I imagine I can get in a little more than that this weekend."

Jamie Little https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/9a/29/jamie-little-052220-foxjpg_ou02sa437bwi18ican49nxwiq.jpg?t=1017987306,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



In fact, covering twice the number of pit positions as usual is a challenge. But Little accepts the workload in part because "she loves being busy." He was also reassured by Smith, who told him that his experience in a similar situation in Darlington last week was uneventful.

"He said there is plenty of time (before the race) to talk to the crew chiefs on foot, because obviously we are not allowed to enter the carriers as we usually do," Little said. "But we can talk to the crew chiefs six feet away, get to know the stories of the day. That was the part that concerned me. Can we talk to these guys before the race? Do I need to try to get there? "Was it easy to talk to them because there was no one else in the garage,quot;?

Little said he has contacted the team leaders this week more than circumstances would normally. You will also take advantage of the fact that Coca-Cola 600 is the only qualifying race currently on the Cup Series schedule, giving you more time on the track to set up your storytelling for Sunday.

MORE: When can fans get back to NASCAR racing?

You will have a lot of help during the race, even though it will come remotely. Your Apple Watch is more than just a pedometer; He will use it to receive career updates through texts from Fox producers and public relations specialists.

"Like our pit producer Pam Miller," Little cited as an example. "She's not going to be on the track talking to us. She's going to be at the Charlotte studios. So she's going to get all this information from the public relations folks and our head of observation, and then she is going to send me messages. Hello, Kevin Harvick says he has a loose wheel, can you run and go? I may be listening to other cars and I miss it.

"There will be a lot of hands on deck. And I think I will have a lot more information than I will need."

Jamie Little and Bubba Wallace https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/df/98/little-wallace-052220-fox-ftrjpg_zpqbni6m8mxi1uecz52kneoxs.jpg?t=1018073338,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Little did not request this specific assignment, even though his coverage history of the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 has made Memorial Day weekend his favorite on the racing calendar. She simply told her bosses at Fox that she was willing to drive any of the races on NASCAR's modified schedule, most of which were established within walking distance of the Charlotte, North Carolina area, where NASCAR, Fox and the Most race teams are based. She did not want to be left simply because she lives almost 600 miles away.

Also, this is a rare opportunity. With the Indy 500 postponed, Little's husband Cody Selman, an IndyCar crew member, is released from his career obligations for the first time in 17 years, according to Little's estimate. Because Fox prefers that his employees avoid hotels, Little and his family arranged to spend the weekend at a friend's house in the Charlotte area.

"(We'll) have a couple of extra days together as a family down there and we'll enjoy it before we turn around and drive eight hours back," Little said. He will stay with Charlotte on Monday because he will need to watch the Xfinity Series race that day and interview the winner remotely, so the return home will come on Tuesday.

By that time, Little will have traveled approximately 1,150 miles by car so he can do a more complicated than normal version of his job. And that's not counting your walking trip before, during, and after a run that generally lasts about 4 1/2 hours in the May heat.