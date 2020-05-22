Former Broncos QB Joe Flacco agrees to the terms with N.Y. Jets on a 1-year contract

%MINIFYHTML33fa2218523eef8468dccc9d0cbafa4911% %MINIFYHTML33fa2218523eef8468dccc9d0cbafa4911%

NEW YORK – The New York Jets and quarterback Joe Flacco have agreed to reach a deal for a year, the 2013 Super Bowl MVP agency announced on Twitter.

The decision to bring Flacco gives third-year veteran Sam Darnold a veteran endorsement, but he's also coming off a herniated record that interrupted his only season in Denver and required surgery to repair it.

JL Sports, led by agent Joe Linta, announced the deal on Friday. Financial terms were not immediately disclosed, but ESPN reported that the deal is worth $ 1.5 million and could hit $ 4.5 million with incentives.

Flacco, 35, spent his first 11 NFL seasons in Baltimore, where current Jets general manager Joe Douglas was a scout in 2008, when the Ravens recruited the quarterback at No. 18 for Delaware. Flacco helped lead Baltimore to a Super Bowl victory to cap the 2012 season, beating Colin Kaepernick and the San Francisco 49ers 34-31.

Flacco was rewarded by the Ravens for becoming the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history at the time with a six-year contract worth $ 120.6 million.

Last winter, Flacco's time in Baltimore came to an end, officially clearing the way for Lamar Jackson, when the Ravens traded him to Denver for a fourth-round pick. Flacco started the first eight games for the Broncos, but injured his neck against Indianapolis in Week 8 and missed the rest of the season.

Denver resigned him in March with a failed physical designation, but he is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp in the summer, if he continues as scheduled with the coronavirus pandemic, making any plans for the season uncertain. .

With Flacco in the mix, the Jets suddenly have a crowded quarterback room that includes Darnold, David Fales, Mike White and James Morgan, who was drafted in the fourth round as a development arm outside of the FIU.

But Darnold's need for veteran backing increased last season when the quarterback missed three games with mononucleosis. Trevor Siemian took over, but he lasted just over a quarter, injuring an ankle and missing the rest of the season. Third stringer Luke Falk started the next two games, but was ineffective.

Flacco has thrown for 40,067 yards with 218 touchdowns and 141 interceptions in 11 seasons. He struggled during the 2-6 first half of the Denver season, throwing just 1,822 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions, and was caught 26 times. Flacco said he initially had neck problems a few weeks before the Colts game.

After the season, Flacco was optimistic that he would be medically authorized and could continue his career. He also said he would be open for backup work, if that scenario were to unfold.

"I'm probably a little bit more concerned about other things right now," Flacco said Dec. 30. "If that's what it has to be, then I want to play soccer … whether it's here or wherever, if that's the case." which will take me to come back in and start playing again, then yes, I will go that route. "

