Former NFL star catcher Vincent Jackson remains a self-proclaimed "military brat,quot; to this day, but that life led to the discipline that led to an even more successful career after soccer.

Jackson, who partnered with USAA on Memorial Day to offer digital tributes to fallen service members at PoppyInMemory.com, maintains that connection now after the death of his grandfather Richard Snyder last month. Snyder served in the US Coast Guard. And that's another layer for Jackson's military record.

"I didn't love it when I was going through that, but when I got to high school and middle school I realized the great advantage of being able to travel and experience some things that some children who live in school experience. The same 18-year-old city doesn't "Jackson told Sporting News. "Okay. There's nothing wrong with that, and I'm going to raise my children in the same city for 18 years, but what happened was really educational."

Jackson's parents, Terence and Sherry, both served in the United States Army. Vincent lived in Germany and several different states before a college degree in northern Colorado, where he majored in business. That led to a 12-year career with the San Diego Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jackson, a 6-5, 230 pound receiver, finished with 540 catches for 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns and averaged 16.8 yards per catch for his career. However, for his fourth year in the NFL, Jackson was already looking forward to what would come next.

"I started to explore the business world," he said. "I studied business at university. That was my degree, and I started exploring time with lawyers and restaurateurs. That really shaped me to see so many different places and avenues that I could be a part of."

Jackson now has successful restaurant and real estate companies in San Diego and Tampa-St. Petersburg area in Florida, including CTV Capital. Jackson lives in Tampa and is still involved in various community projects.

In some ways, Jackson has become an even bigger role model off the field since he announced his retirement in 2018.

Jackson's foundation, JacksonInAction83, focuses on helping military families and their children. One advantage is being close to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa. Jackson's parents also moved to Tampa in 2015 and have supported those initiatives.

"We are focused on active duty," Jackson said. "It is inspiring that USAA is making some healthy efforts to focus on the memorial side and the people who have made the ultimate sacrifice."

That effort involves tributes at PoppyInMemory.com (a poppy is a symbol of remembrance for fallen soldiers) and the use of the hashtag #HonorThroughAction. It was an easy partnership for Jackson to make.

"This poppy and this effort with USAA have been very educational for me," he said. "I'm going to act like a student. I'm still learning."