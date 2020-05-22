FIR was brought up against Kamaal R Khan for their rude comments about Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7
<pre><pre>FIR was brought up against Kamaal R Khan for their rude comments about Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.
%MINIFYHTML044609f3295d873f0f2c9c1f2e8a7e3f12%

Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, has always been in the news for the wrong reasons. An FIR was recently filed against him. It is based on a complaint filed by Yuva Sena's central committee member, Rahul Kanal, regarding the derogatory tweets posted by KRK. He had mentioned Rishi Kapoor in a joke about liquor stores. He had reportedly tweeted saying the actor should not die as wine shops will open soon.

%MINIFYHTML044609f3295d873f0f2c9c1f2e8a7e3f13%

Speaking on the matter, a senior police officer said: "We have registered an FIR against Kamaal R Khan for making derogatory comments about the deceased actors under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the IPC. "

Next article

Kamaal R. Khan

He had also allegedly shot Irrfan Khan a day before his death on April 29. Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 after a long battle with leukemia. Irrfan succumbed to a colon infection.

%MINIFYHTML044609f3295d873f0f2c9c1f2e8a7e3f14%

%MINIFYHTML044609f3295d873f0f2c9c1f2e8a7e3f15%%MINIFYHTML044609f3295d873f0f2c9c1f2e8a7e3f16%

Next article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here