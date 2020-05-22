FIR was brought up against Kamaal R Khan for their rude comments about Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.

Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, has always been in the news for the wrong reasons. An FIR was recently filed against him. It is based on a complaint filed by Yuva Sena's central committee member, Rahul Kanal, regarding the derogatory tweets posted by KRK. He had mentioned Rishi Kapoor in a joke about liquor stores. He had reportedly tweeted saying the actor should not die as wine shops will open soon.

Speaking on the matter, a senior police officer said: "We have registered an FIR against Kamaal R Khan for making derogatory comments about the deceased actors under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the IPC. "